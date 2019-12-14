Nostalgia

Remember Ipswich's 1980 Round the Town races?

Despite the cold temperatures these running enthusiasts still took on the challenge Picture: IVAN SMITH

The times between Christmas and New Year are often spent relaxing and enjoying left-over food.

Runners prepare for the start of the race Picture: IVAN SMITH Runners prepare for the start of the race Picture: IVAN SMITH

But the same could not be said for these running enthusiasts in 1980 as they participated in races around Ipswich as a way of working off their Christmas dinners.

A younger group make their way off the start line of the race Picture: IVAN SMITH A younger group make their way off the start line of the race Picture: IVAN SMITH

Just three days after Christmas, while many were shopping for bargains in the post-Christmas sales, these runners dressed in shorts and t-shirts to endure the bitterly cold December weather to take part - although more casual runners plumped for coats and trousers to stay warm.

Crossing the finish line as Ipswich residents watch on from the paths Picture: IVAN SMITH Crossing the finish line as Ipswich residents watch on from the paths Picture: IVAN SMITH

Running enthusiasts work off their Christmas dinners as they race around the town Picture: IVAN SMITH Running enthusiasts work off their Christmas dinners as they race around the town Picture: IVAN SMITH

A hard fought race as these two make their way around the course Picture: IVAN SMITH A hard fought race as these two make their way around the course Picture: IVAN SMITH

The group makes its way past The Great White Horse Hotel as they race around the town Picture: IVAN SMITH The group makes its way past The Great White Horse Hotel as they race around the town Picture: IVAN SMITH

Runners making there way through town Picture: IVAN SMITH Runners making there way through town Picture: IVAN SMITH

Roads were closed off as the runners took on the course leading them all around Ipswich.

