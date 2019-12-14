Nostalgia
Remember Ipswich's 1980 Round the Town races?
PUBLISHED: 15:53 14 December 2019
The times between Christmas and New Year are often spent relaxing and enjoying left-over food.
Runners prepare for the start of the race Picture: IVAN SMITH
But the same could not be said for these running enthusiasts in 1980 as they participated in races around Ipswich as a way of working off their Christmas dinners.
A younger group make their way off the start line of the race Picture: IVAN SMITH
Just three days after Christmas, while many were shopping for bargains in the post-Christmas sales, these runners dressed in shorts and t-shirts to endure the bitterly cold December weather to take part - although more casual runners plumped for coats and trousers to stay warm.
Crossing the finish line as Ipswich residents watch on from the paths Picture: IVAN SMITH
Running enthusiasts work off their Christmas dinners as they race around the town Picture: IVAN SMITH
A hard fought race as these two make their way around the course Picture: IVAN SMITH
The group makes its way past The Great White Horse Hotel as they race around the town Picture: IVAN SMITH
Runners making there way through town Picture: IVAN SMITH
Roads were closed off as the runners took on the course leading them all around Ipswich.
■ Do you recognise any of the runners? Or did you participate in the races yourself? Let us know by emailing imagecurators@archant.co.uk