Children reportedly seen trespassing on Ipswich railway
PUBLISHED: 20:00 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 26 April 2019
Archant
Parents have been warned to keep an eye on their children after reports that young people were seen trespassing on a railway line in Ipswich.
British Transport Police officers said they were called to a railway viaduct in the Suffolk town on Friday, April 26.
Afterwards, officers Tweeted a picture of the scene and said: “We've attended a railway viaduct in Ipswich today in alongside @networkrail following a report of children trespassing.
“Parents: do you know where your kids are playing? Real trains. Real tracks. Real life.”
Figures released by Network Rail last year showed that the number of young people dicing with death on rail lines in Ipswich has doubled in four years.
In 2014-15, 22 youths risked their lives on the tracks – compared with 42 in 2017-18.