Teenage serial offender given youth referral order

PUBLISHED: 17:32 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 22 March 2019

The girl appeared at the youth court in Ipswich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 15-year-old girl has appeared at Ipswich youth court following a string of offences in the town.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been given the order for committing a number of offences in Ipswich between December 2018 and March 2019.

She received a 24-month youth referral order with supervision, 100 hours of unpaid community work as well as a three month curfew.

The serial offender, known to Suffolk police, had previously been charged with burglary, for breaching a youth referral order, possession of cannabis, arson, for obstructing a police constable and for a Section 4A public order offence.

A Section 4A public order offence relates to intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress.

As part of a youth referral order, youths who plead guilty to their crimes are referred to a panel of two trained community volunteers and a member of the youth offending team for a period of three to 12 months.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

