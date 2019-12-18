Nostalgia

Throwback Thursday: Christmas in Ipswich in 1980

Children came out to see Rudolph and Santa makes his way down the street Picture: JERRY TURNER

Christmas parties and carol singing - This week Throwback Thursday take a look at what was happening around Ipswich in December 1980.

Santa was out to wish everyone a Merry Christmas around Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER Santa was out to wish everyone a Merry Christmas around Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER

Santa and Rudolph were doing their rounds around Ipswich's residential areas as families rushed out to see him go past as wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

The First Floor Club held their annual boxing dinner Picture: JERRY TURNER The First Floor Club held their annual boxing dinner Picture: JERRY TURNER

The First Floor Club was feeling festive, as it once again held its annual boxing dinner in mid-December.

Adam and the Ants took to the stage at the Gaumont Picture: IVAN SMITH Adam and the Ants took to the stage at the Gaumont Picture: IVAN SMITH

Adam and the Ants stopped by in Ipswich on their tour to play at the Gaumont, as they toured their latest album Kings of the Wild Frontier.

Can you spot yourself at the Bond Street Fireman's children's Christmas party? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Can you spot yourself at the Bond Street Fireman's children's Christmas party? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Firefighters at Bond Street fire station got into the festive spirit, as they brought all their children down to the station to throw a big Christmas party.

Cast members at the Wolsey Theatre decided to spread a little Christmas cheer by singing carols in town Picture: DAVID KINDRED Cast members at the Wolsey Theatre decided to spread a little Christmas cheer by singing carols in town Picture: DAVID KINDRED

And cast members at the Wolsey Theatre surprised shoppers as they took a trip out dressed in top hats and old clothing, singing Christmas carols.

Town players threw a Christmas party for the children in the lead up to the big day Picture: OWEN HINES Town players threw a Christmas party for the children in the lead up to the big day Picture: OWEN HINES

