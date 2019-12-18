E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Throwback Thursday: Christmas in Ipswich in 1980

PUBLISHED: 19:37 19 December 2019

Children came out to see Rudolph and Santa makes his way down the street Picture: JERRY TURNER

Children came out to see Rudolph and Santa makes his way down the street Picture: JERRY TURNER

Christmas parties and carol singing - This week Throwback Thursday take a look at what was happening around Ipswich in December 1980.

Santa was out to wish everyone a Merry Christmas around Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNERSanta was out to wish everyone a Merry Christmas around Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER

Santa and Rudolph were doing their rounds around Ipswich's residential areas as families rushed out to see him go past as wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

The First Floor Club held their annual boxing dinner Picture: JERRY TURNERThe First Floor Club held their annual boxing dinner Picture: JERRY TURNER

The First Floor Club was feeling festive, as it once again held its annual boxing dinner in mid-December.

Adam and the Ants took to the stage at the Gaumont Picture: IVAN SMITHAdam and the Ants took to the stage at the Gaumont Picture: IVAN SMITH

Adam and the Ants stopped by in Ipswich on their tour to play at the Gaumont, as they toured their latest album Kings of the Wild Frontier.

Can you spot yourself at the Bond Street Fireman's children's Christmas party? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLCan you spot yourself at the Bond Street Fireman's children's Christmas party? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Firefighters at Bond Street fire station got into the festive spirit, as they brought all their children down to the station to throw a big Christmas party.

Cast members at the Wolsey Theatre decided to spread a little Christmas cheer by singing carols in town Picture: DAVID KINDREDCast members at the Wolsey Theatre decided to spread a little Christmas cheer by singing carols in town Picture: DAVID KINDRED

And cast members at the Wolsey Theatre surprised shoppers as they took a trip out dressed in top hats and old clothing, singing Christmas carols.

Town players threw a Christmas party for the children in the lead up to the big day Picture: OWEN HINESTown players threw a Christmas party for the children in the lead up to the big day Picture: OWEN HINES

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jailed mobility furniture firm boss ‘robbed vulnerable customers of financial security’

Anchor Mobility's brochure boasted an 'unrivalled' service Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Ex-charity shop worker claimed nightclub sex assault was ‘only flirting’

Jake Bignell was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tom Hunt on taking on his new life as MP for Ipswich

Tom Hunt swears in at the House of Commons. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Mobility furniture boss jailed for defrauding elderly and vulnerable

David Waters leaving an earlier hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists