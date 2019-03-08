Throwback Thursday: Ipswich during May 1999
PUBLISHED: 11:07 30 May 2019
A May Day festival and school students in fancy dress all feature in this week's Throwback Thursday, as we take a look back at May in 1999.
We kick things off at Alexandra Park as members of the community enjoyed a day of music and fun in the sun at the May Day festival.
Over at Springfield School the students got the chance to dress up as if they were from the Tudors and baked food from that point in history.
You may also want to watch:
Over at Ipswich Hospital now as their staff's children were given the exciting opportunity to follow their parents and see what they do at work.
It wasn't just Springfield School having a Tudor day as so was Christchurch Mansion as staff dressed in costumes from the era.
Over to Cliff Lane School now as students donned eye patches and pirate hats as they held an RNLI Day at the school learning about the important work the RNLI do.
And finally over to Broomhill Baths now as it reopens for the Summer with children enjoying the pool in the warm weather.