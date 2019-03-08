Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

Throwback Thursday: Ipswich during May 1999

PUBLISHED: 11:07 30 May 2019

One of the bands performing at the May Day festival in 1999 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

One of the bands performing at the May Day festival in 1999 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

A May Day festival and school students in fancy dress all feature in this week's Throwback Thursday, as we take a look back at May in 1999.

Ipswich residents enjoying a day of sun and music during the May Day festival Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLIpswich residents enjoying a day of sun and music during the May Day festival Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

We kick things off at Alexandra Park as members of the community enjoyed a day of music and fun in the sun at the May Day festival.

Children of Springfield School getting their hands (and faces) dirty enjoying Tudor Day Picture: ARCHANTChildren of Springfield School getting their hands (and faces) dirty enjoying Tudor Day Picture: ARCHANT

Over at Springfield School the students got the chance to dress up as if they were from the Tudors and baked food from that point in history.

Children got to experience what it was like working in a hospital with take your daughter to work day at Ipswich Hospital Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKChildren got to experience what it was like working in a hospital with take your daughter to work day at Ipswich Hospital Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Over at Ipswich Hospital now as their staff's children were given the exciting opportunity to follow their parents and see what they do at work.

Students of Cliff Lane School all dressed up as pirates for RNLI Day Picture: DAVID KINDREDStudents of Cliff Lane School all dressed up as pirates for RNLI Day Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It wasn't just Springfield School having a Tudor day as so was Christchurch Mansion as staff dressed in costumes from the era.

Children swarmed to the pool as Broomhill Baths was reopened for the start of a new season Picture: ARCHANTChildren swarmed to the pool as Broomhill Baths was reopened for the start of a new season Picture: ARCHANT

Over to Cliff Lane School now as students donned eye patches and pirate hats as they held an RNLI Day at the school learning about the important work the RNLI do.

And finally over to Broomhill Baths now as it reopens for the Summer with children enjoying the pool in the warm weather.

