Ipswich school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted report

Westbridge Academy, in London Road. Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST Archant

An Ipswich school is celebrating a successful Ofsted inspection after the regulating body rated it as “good”.

Westbridge Academy, in London Road, educates children in years 10 and 11 who are unable to attend mainstream schools due to a wide range of challenges including exclusion, behavioural and mental health needs.

The academy joined The Raedwald Trust in 2016 and Ofsted inspectors recognised that this partnership has ensured an effective education for pupils at the school.

Angela Ransby, chief executive of The Raedwald Trust, said: “We are thrilled to maintain our ‘good’ Ofsted rating, as well as our Quality Mark, and we are pleased that inspectors have recognised the hard work and dedication of our team at Westbridge Academy.

“Through our tailored approach, we are proud to support vulnerable young people to overcome their individual challenges.”