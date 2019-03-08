Heavy Showers

Ipswich school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted report

PUBLISHED: 15:56 02 April 2019

Westbridge Academy, in London Road. Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST

Westbridge Academy, in London Road. Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST

Archant

An Ipswich school is celebrating a successful Ofsted inspection after the regulating body rated it as “good”.

Westbridge Academy, in London Road, educates children in years 10 and 11 who are unable to attend mainstream schools due to a wide range of challenges including exclusion, behavioural and mental health needs.

The academy joined The Raedwald Trust in 2016 and Ofsted inspectors recognised that this partnership has ensured an effective education for pupils at the school.

Angela Ransby, chief executive of The Raedwald Trust, said: “We are thrilled to maintain our ‘good’ Ofsted rating, as well as our Quality Mark, and we are pleased that inspectors have recognised the hard work and dedication of our team at Westbridge Academy.

“Through our tailored approach, we are proud to support vulnerable young people to overcome their individual challenges.”

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after armed police descend on Burrell Road in Ipswich

THere was a heavy police presence near Ipswich railway station during the incident Picture: ARCHANT

