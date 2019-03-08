Partly Cloudy

What is the yellow banana-shaped car causing a stir in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 13:12 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 27 June 2019

The banana-shaped bike/car spotted in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The banana-shaped bike/car spotted in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

It has surprised onlookers with its distinctive banana-like shape - but just what is the yellow bike/car causing a stir in Ipswich?

The banana-shaped bike/car spotted in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHThe banana-shaped bike/car spotted in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The vehicle has been spotted numerous times on journeys about the town in previous years, showing surprising speed in being able to keep up with the traffic.

It was last spotted by one of our journalists in Commercial Road, heading towards West End Road, in January this year.

On Wednesday, June 26 people got a closer glimpse at the vehicle when it was parked up in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich.

The banana-shaped bike/car spotted in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHThe banana-shaped bike/car spotted in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The bike/car has also been widely shared by people who have spotted it out and about in the town on social media.

The three-wheeled vehicle appears to have a cockpit which lifts up, for a person to climb inside - meaning it is one of the few types of bike to shield the rider from the rain.

Writing on the side seems to suggest it is a velomobile, a mixture between a bike and a car which is human-powered.

