Community group 'delighted' after £18,500 lottery boost

Tamika Green

Published: 4:30 PM December 4, 2021
Lara Uzokwe, organiser of the African cookery workshops in Ipswich

Lara Uzokwe, organiser of the African cookery workshops in Ipswich

A support group based in Ipswich has been awarded National Lottery funding to continue its work within the community supporting minority ethnic groups. 

The Karibu African Women’s Support Group, on Burlington Road, has received £18,522 to use for staff salaries and training costs.  

Founded by Lara Uzokwe in 2005 to support African families and children, the group has gone from strength to strength and now helps other ethnic minority people - running healthy cooking classes, dance, exercise and mindfulness sessions.  

The money will also be used to provide additional programmes and activities. 

Founder, Lara Uzokwe said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.  

“Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to press on with the plans to broaden the range of opportunities available to our community and their families."

To find Karibu African Women's Support Group website see here.

Charity News
Ipswich News

