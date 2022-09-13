50-strong Norwegian contingent ready for Rovers clash

The Norwegian Ipswich fans have come over once again to watch Ipswich Town play, with some supporters going to watch the Ipswich team play against Bristol Rovers - Credit: Ipswich Town Supports Club of Norway

Almost 50 Norwegians have come over to Suffolk to support their beloved Ipswich Town during the team's next run of fixtures.

The Ipswich Town Supporters Club of Norway travelled over last week ready to watch League One fixtures against Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers.

The group, which has more than 400 members, come to Suffolk every season, hoping to watch between six and ten matches.

The Norway supporters club came over for the Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers games - Credit: Ipswich Town Supports Club of Norway

Ole Bernt Krogstad, chairman of the group, said: "We all come from different parts of Norway. We have one from Alta, which is very far north, and then another from Kristiansand in the south.

"The reason for why we support Ipswich are a variety of reasons, we have members that started to follow Ipswich during the Sir Alf Ramsey era, who took a liking to them when they won the league and things, and then we have members who liked the style of play under Sir Bobby Robson and results under him.

"In my case, I was five years old and my neighbour followed Arsenal, so I obviously had to cheer for Ipswich in the FA Cup final in 1978, which Ipswich of course won.

Members of the supports club met Kieran McKenna at Playford Road - Credit: Ipswich Town Supports Club of Norway

"I have four older brothers, and I remember telling them that I would cheer for Ipswich, and they just laughed, but after the match, I can remember them carrying me around the house.

"I have been following Ipswich ever since."

The first game which they had come over for against Cambridge, was cancelled due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The supporters club try and make between six and ten games a season - Credit: Ipswich Town Supports Club of Norway

Ole said: "We expected for the game to be cancelled after hearing the news.

"There were no complaints from us and we respect the decision and have sympathy with all British people for what has happened."

As a result, the group spent the day in Woodbridge, and have had the opportunity to visit many pubs around Ipswich, they had not been to before.

Fans started loving Ipswich because of Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson - Credit: Ipswich Town Supports Club of Norway

The group spent the day at Playford Road watching the U23s play. They then had the opportunity to talk to and shake all the players' hands before meeting Ipswich manager, Kieran McKenna.

Ole said: "He stopped and talked to us for some time, and we asked him about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Norwegian football which he had some knowledge on, and then someone asked him if he is here to stay, and he replied with 'yes'.

"He has just bought a house here, so he is staying."

The members of the group spoke to McKenna about fellow Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Norwegian football - Credit: Ipswich Town Supports Club of Norway