14 year old among four arrested following reports of altercation in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:07 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 03 August 2020

Police were called to Surrey Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to Surrey Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following an incident in Ipswich.

Police were called to Surrey Road in the early hours of Monday, July 27 following reports that a group of males were involved in an altercation.

Three men aged 23, 30 and 24 and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A knife was also recovered from the scene.

All four people were subsequently released on bail until August 23, 2020.

Officers would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured any relevant CCTV footage during the early hours of Monday morning.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/42609/20

