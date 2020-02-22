E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Number of takeaways in Ipswich remains high despite 13% drop in recent years

PUBLISHED: 15:51 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 22 February 2020

A neon sign in a takeaway shop window advertising Pizzas, Burgers, and Kebabs.

The number of takeaways in Ipswich's streets has dropped in the past few years according to new figures.

In 2017, figures from Cambridge University's Centre for Diet and Activity Research found that Suffolk was home to 623 takeaway restaurants.

Of these, 157 were in Ipswich: more than any other district in the county.

Now, three years later, figures from Ipswich Borough Council show that the number of outlets in the town is just 136, which represents a 13% drop.

The latest figures come as work continues to try and make Suffolk the most active county in the country including through the promotion of healthier lifestyles.

James Reeder, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council said the council were looking to help both residents and takeaways enjoy healthier food.

Mr Reeder said:"A priority for Public Health in Suffolk is to create healthier food environments for children and their families by improving access to affordable, healthier food both in and out of home.

"One way we are doing this is through programmes such as the Take Out Eat Well scheme, which encourages local takeaways to think about how food is prepared, portion sizes, and ingredients used, to promote healthier food and drink options to their customers.

"We have also launched the Suffolk Food Plan which works with individuals, neighbourhoods, businesses, workplaces and schools to improve the local and wider food system.

"The current Suffolk How Are You campaign promotes healthy food choices for body and mind.

"Visit www.suffolkhowareyou.co.uk for food swap ideas for Good Mood, Less Stress and More Energy."

