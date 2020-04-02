First meeting of new Ipswich traffic task force put off during lockdown

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has been appointed co-chair of the new taskforce looking at traffic problems around Ipswich.

The first meeting of the new Ipswich traffic task force has been postponed until after the current lockdown that has transformed life in the country.

The task force, which was commissioned by Suffolk County Council to investigate and evaluate potential ideas to improve traffic congestion in the town, was due to meet at Endeavour House on Friday. It would have been chaired by Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, who is currently self-isolating after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He is one of two rotating chairs of the task force alongside Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter.

In a joint statement, Suffolk County Council’s Paul West and Andrew Reid said: “It is clearly disappointing that we aren’t able to meet to begin discussing this important work for the people of Ipswich at this point in time, but the health of all panel members and their families and friends must come first.

“We are pleased to say that although the meeting itself is now postponed, a lot of preparatory research and work is currently underway among officers who are supporting the task force. This means that when we do meet, we will have a strong starting point from which to move forward.”

“We all need to follow the Government guidance on social distancing and self-isolating at this moment and when the situation improves in months to come we can look at potential dates to hold our first meeting.”