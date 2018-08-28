Smashed bottle at scene of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens killing contained DNA ‘matching murder accused’s profile’, court hears

The murder trial of six accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens continued today Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

DNA of a man accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager was found on a smashed Caribbean Twist bottle at the scene of the attack, a court heard.

Forensic scientist Jamie Burke told Ipswich Crown Court blood belonging to Tavis Spencer-Aitkens and DNA matching that of Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, was found on the neck of a glass bottle following an incident in Packard Avenue on June 2. Amusa is on trial accused of murdering 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens alongside five others.

Also before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

All six deny murdering 17-year-old Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich, who died after he was allegedly hit over the head with a bottle and stabbed 15 times on June 2.

Tavis’ DNA was also found on the plastic label from the body of a bottle found smashed on the floor, Mr Burke told the court.

A knife found in the River Gipping, eight days after the attack, was also examined though no significant evidence was found on it.

Mr Burke said blood found inside a white van the six accused of Tavis’ murder allegedly used to travel to Packard Avenue matched the DNA profiles of Yenge and the 16-year-old.

He said DNA from blood found on one of the seatbelts matched with that of Yenge.

Blood discovered on the inside of the sliding door matched that of the 16-year-old boy, the court heard.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of what the “J-Block” group, from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich, and the “Neno” group from the Nacton area and the IP3 postcode, perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and Tavis’ friends in Lush earlier on June 2.

Mr Glasgow alleged the fact that members of “Neno” had confronted the “J-Block” members so close to their home turf, and that the “J-Block” members had run away rather than stood their ground, gave the moral victory to “Neno” and they sought revenge.

The trial, expected to last until February, continues.