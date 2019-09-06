Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer's username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT Snapchat

Campaigners have reacted with disbelief as video again appeared to show an Ipswich murderer using social media in jail.

A short Snapchat clip was posted on an account in the alias of convicted killer Isaac Calver, who was jailed for at least 21 years in April for his part in the death of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens last June.

An Instagram account attributed to 'flex_ytb' had already appeared online while the J-Block gang member was on remand during the trial at Ipswich Crown Court in March.

Hours after officials ordered removal of the original, a second account launched with the handle 'flex__ytb' - sparking an urgent investigation by prison chiefs.

This week, campaigners were shocked to learn a video had been posted on Snapchat, under the username 'Flex_jbb', appearing to again show Calver using a mobile device while inside.

Roxanne Chudleigh, of Ipswich Against Gangs, said: "Enough is enough. Nothing seems to have changed. It's frustrating."

Calver, of Firmin Close, was among three defendants to appear in YTBYTN videos featuring members of the JBlock gang.

Known as 'Flex', he recorded 'trap' music with Aristote Yenge, known as 'Gio', and Kyreis Davies, who went by the name 'Youngz'.

All three were convicted of murder, along with Adebayo Amusa, known as 'Snipes'.

Callum Plaats, or 'Chico', who did not appear in the videos, was convicted of manslaughter, while Leon Glasgow was cleared following the four-month trial.

Ms Chudleigh said: "We need to get rid of any trace of them. These people are murderers.

"For the sake of Tavis' family, I hope something is done to deter this from happening again.

"Lessons need to be learned."

Last month, the government announced £100million of funding to crack down on criminal activity behind bars, including investment in cutting-edge technology to block mobile phones.

A prison service spokeswoman said: "Those found with a mobile phone in prison face more time behind bars.

"We are spending an extra £100m on phone-blocking technology, along with airport-style security and new scanners to stop them getting into prisons in the first place."

It is understood a phone has been confiscated and that the prison service's digital investigation unit has asked Snapchat to close the account.