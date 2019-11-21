E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Join In

'Mabel' is actually famous Ipswich owl's chick - can you help us name it?

PUBLISHED: 09:43 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 21 November 2019

An owl that looks similar to Mabel has returned to Mabel's tree in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An owl that looks similar to Mabel has returned to Mabel's tree in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Park rangers have revealed that the return of Ipswich's favourite tawny owl, Mabel, may not be as it first appears. They believe the owl spotted in Christchurch Park is actually one of her chicks returning to her nest.

And now they are giving Mabel fans the chance to name the new arrival.

'Mabel' was spotted earlier this month by eagle-eyed visitors to the park, who assumed the famous tawny owl - whose Latin name is Strix Aluco - had returned to her perch in the town park, much to the delight of rangers and bird watchers.

Lisa Stannard, operations manager for parks and cemeteries at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "We're quite sure it's one of Mabel's chicks because it's come back to the same spot in the park and the patterns on the feathers are very similar.

"We don't know if it's a male or female as it's very hard to sex owls from a distance and we don't want to disturb it. It doesn't really matter what it is, it's just nice it's one of Mabel's offspring.

An owl that looks similar to Mabel has returned to Mabel's tree in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAn owl that looks similar to Mabel has returned to Mabel's tree in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"At the moment we are just calling the new owl M, we thought it would be nice to let the people of Ipswich decide on the name."

There are only 20,000 breeding pairs of tawny owl left in the UK. Their iconic 'twit twoo' call is actually produced by two owls at a time - female tawny's make the 'twit' call and males respond with the 'twoo'.

You may also want to watch:

It is unusual for a tawny owl to roost so clearly in the open as in the tree made famous by Mabel Picture: CHRIS LEGENDRE (@REEDERWILDLIFE)It is unusual for a tawny owl to roost so clearly in the open as in the tree made famous by Mabel Picture: CHRIS LEGENDRE (@REEDERWILDLIFE)

It is thought by rangers the park is popular with owls because it has many veteran trees for nesting and plenty of woodland and grass areas to hunt in.

Tawny owls only lay two to four eggs per clutch, so for one of Mabel's chicks to return to her nest is a sign the park is an ideal environment for the bird.

"We absolutely encourage people to come and see M, but remember that they don't like loud bangs - in the same way we don't like people looking through our windows, they don't like to be disturbed," added Lisa.

It has not been confirmed if another statue will be placed next to the Mabel carving after the new owl is named.

A number of photographs turned up to take a picture of the owl in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: Oliver SullivanA number of photographs turned up to take a picture of the owl in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: Oliver Sullivan

The history of Mabel

Mabel became one of the park's best-loved attractions after first being spotted in 2007.

Traditionally timid creatures, owls usually stay out of sight of humans and remain nocturnal but not Mabel who would happily sit out during the daylight.

The last recorded sighting came in 2017 when she took an earlier than usual maternity leave.

Most Read

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Detective’s plea to help complete profile of tragic murdered Ipswich mum

Family photo of Karen Hales with her daughter, Emily Piture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘Mabel’ is actually famous Ipswich owl’s chick - can you help us name it?

An owl that looks similar to Mabel has returned to Mabel's tree in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe logistics business celebrates huge rise in sales

Felixstowe logistics firm Transmode directors and founders Hussein Ahmed, left, and Mark Fielding Picture: MIKE WILSON/STRATEGIQ

‘It’s ridiculous’ – Patients’ anger as thousands can’t get an NHS dentist

Thousands of people in Suffolk and north Essex can't get an NHS dentist, according to the British Dental Association Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘We are speaking to some exciting riders’... Ipswich Witches team boss on 2020 line-up

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists