Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sex addict Ipswich tax worker made 30,000 indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 February 2019

Inland Revenue worker Martyn Gardiner admitted making indecent images of children, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

Inland Revenue worker Martyn Gardiner admitted making indecent images of children, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

A “sex addict” Inland Revenue worker from Ipswich who downloaded more than 30,000 indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Martyn Gardiner was arrested after police officers with a search warrant seized a tower unit and a USB stick from his home in November 2017, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

They were found to contain 3,165 indecent images of children and 135 movies in the most serious level A category, 3,397 still images and 91 movies in category B and 27,332 still images and 911 movies in the lowest C category.

Gardiner, 52, of Holcombe Crescent, Ipswich, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and one of possessing 1,000 extreme pornographic images.

He was given a 16 month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to take part in a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement and to do 200 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs.

He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Juliet Donovan, for Gardiner, said he had no previous convictions and had worked for the Inland Revenue for 30 years.

She said he had been a “sex addict” but had taken voluntary steps to get help for his problems.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

Trading Standards said the scam could leave people vulnerable to other types of fraud Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTS

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sex addict Ipswich tax worker made 30,000 indecent images of children

Inland Revenue worker Martyn Gardiner admitted making indecent images of children, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts so far

Everything we know about Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park in Ipswich Picture: PAUL BAYFIELD

Lane in Ipswich town centre is closed to public due to ‘falling debris’

Oak Lane in Ipswich has been closed for public safety Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘I know what’s coming... it doesn’t faze me’ – Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert anticipates hostile reception on return to Norwich City

Paul Lambert speaking with the media ahead of the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Extra trains added for Sunday’s big derby match

Additional train services are being set up for Sunday's big derby match in Noriwch Picture: NEIL PERRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists