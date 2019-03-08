Snow

Snow

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Music gives meaning to former Suffolk teacher who became suicidal following chronic illness diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 05:30 03 April 2019

Keith Sadler, from Ipswich, says that music has saved his life after being diagnosed with multiple illnesses and losing his job as a teacher. Picture: PETER HEPWORTH

Keith Sadler, from Ipswich, says that music has saved his life after being diagnosed with multiple illnesses and losing his job as a teacher. Picture: PETER HEPWORTH

Archant

A former Suffolk teacher is crediting music for “saving his life” after he became suicidal when diagnosed with a long-term illness that stripped him of his identity, his hobbies and even his career.

Keith Sadler now busks around Suffolk after suffering from an autoimmune disease. Picture: FELIX ROTHERMELKeith Sadler now busks around Suffolk after suffering from an autoimmune disease. Picture: FELIX ROTHERMEL

Keith Sadler was left devastated and depressed after he was diagnosed with a life-changing illness that left him unable to teach.

In 2009, Mr Sadler, who at the time was teaching religious education at East Bergholt High School, was suddenly diagnosed with an autoimmune disease which comes under the medical umbrella of ME.

He said: “I thought I just had a chest infection so when I heard the news that it was serious I was devastated.

“Teaching was my life and it was a big part of my identity - I remember bursting into tears when my employment was terminated.”

Before the diagnosis, Mr Sadler had never had a day off work and spent eight years as a secondary school teacher in Hull.

“Teaching was a big part of my identity,” he continued. “I loved every minute of it.”

Mr Sadler, who was born in Ipswich and now lives in Needham Market with his wife, says he didn’t know who he was after being diagnosed with the disease that leaves him constantly exhausted and in pain.

Following three awful years of being virtually housebound, suffering from depression and even becoming suicidal - Mr Sadler was convinced by his wife to go to an open mic night in Ipswich.

After being welcomed by the county’s music crowd Mr Sadler then began to make his own sounds and even started busking regularly on the streets of Suffolk.

He said: “Music has turned my life around and I wouldn’t be here without it.

“It’s given me something to focus my time on and has given my life meaning again.”

Mr Sadler has been busking in towns such as Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe since 2016 and has been able to work it around his illness which he describes as “waking up everyday feeling hungover, exhausted and in excruciating pain”.

The former-marathon runner has since been signed by local Suffolk label GingerDog Records and released his first studio albium called Song on Friday, March 29.

Speaking of the album, Mr Sadler said: “It’s really exciting but it’s scary as I poured so much of myself into it.

“It’s always daunting putting your words in front of other people - I never had that problem when singing covers.”

You can now order Mr Sadler’s debut album here.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich man, 39, accused of ABH and rape

Levi Davis appeared via video link before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A new Polish keeper, Cameron Stewart 2.0 and an ‘Asian Star’ – meet Town’s latest scholars

Ipswich Town have awarded scholarship deals to 13 players for 2019: Antoni Bort, Ben Wyss, Elkan Baggott, Brooklyn Kabongolo, Fraser Alexander, Alfie Cutbush, Liam Gibbs, Cameron Stewart, Harley Curtis, Nyan Mesuria, Zanda Siziba, Ola Bello and Michael Bareck. Photo: ITFC

Kevin Beattie memorial night set to raise thousands for statue fund

Lynn Bowers, Lisa Evans and Sara Jonas of the Gainsborough Labour Club are organising an auction of sporting memorabilia to help raise money for the EADT Kevin Beattie statue campaign Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Music gives meaning to former Suffolk teacher who became suicidal following chronic illness diagnosis

Keith Sadler, from Ipswich, says that music has saved his life after being diagnosed with multiple illnesses and losing his job as a teacher. Picture: PETER HEPWORTH

‘We are perfectly situated’ – Superdry reveal hopes for new Ipswich store and hint at opening date

Superdry store hopes to open its new Ipswich store by the end of May Photo: JAMES CARR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists