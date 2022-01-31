Boy scout pledges to litter-pick his way to South Korea funding

Scout Ronnie Ransome, 13, collecting rubbish in Ipswich as he raises funds with a 100 hours litter pick to go to South Korea for the Scouts World Jamboree. Lending a hand is his sister Ava, nine. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

South Korea is the goal for an Ipswich teenager who has pledged to do 100 hours of litter-picking to fund his trip to represent Suffolk at the World Scout Jamboree.

Ronnie Ransome, 13, is a scout at the 11th scout group in Ipswich and has earned one of 36 places on a trip to the 2023 World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

But the cost of the trip is nearly £4,000 and with many fundraising options rendered impossible because of the pandemic, the Ransome family have pledged to litter-pick their way to a ticket.

Pamela Ransome, Ronnie's mum, said: "Pre-Covid the scouts would have been bag-packing at the supermarket, but that isn't possible right now.

Scout Ronnie Ransome, 13, collecting rubbish in Ipswich as he raises funds with a 100 hours litter pick to go to South Korea for the Scouts World Jamboree. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"Quiz and bingo nights are being looked at, but when it was suggested that Ronnie set up a GoFundMe we talked and decided we wanted to do something to earn the donations, give people an incentive to support.

"So we're doing 100 hours of litter-picking."

For two weekends, the family has spent two hours picking up rubbish; in total they've removed six black bags worth of litter, including 54 facemasks, from Ipswich's streets.

She added: "We'll do more hours when it gets warmer and in half-term, probably bump up to 10 hours a week where we can.

"We'd like to have completed the challenge by the time winter sets in again."

Ronnie said: "It fits with scout values about looking after the environment and the community.

"Getting to go to South Korea will be a really good experience and I'll get to meet a lot of new people."

The trip is scheduled for next year, with Ronnie due to spend 10 days in South Korea in August.

The Ipswich teen has been part of the scouts since he was six and says it has taught him a lot.

His favourite part is "going to camp", which is full of activities and experiences, and has provided a good foundation for his future - when he hopes to join the police.

Ronnie is hoping to raise £2,000 of the funds he needs via GoFundMe and his 100 hours of litter-picking.