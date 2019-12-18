Three boys rob Ipswich teen of mobile and headphones

Suffolk police are seeking three teenagers who robbed a 19-year-old man in Kings Avenue, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A teenager was robbed by three other boys close to Alexandra Park in Ipswich.

The incident happened between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Tuesday, December 17, in Kings Avenue close to the park.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was walking along the pavement, entered Kings Avenue and was approached by three boys who assaulted him and stole his mobile phone and Sony earphones.

The mobile phone was abandoned while the group left the scene.

The suspects are described as male and aged between 15 and 16 years old.

The male who grabbed the victim's phone was wearing a long sleeve black top with camouflage print on the front. He was also described as being roughly 5ft 3ins tall.

Suffolk police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a group of males walking in Milner Street or nearby between 7pm and 8pm.

Any witnesses or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dash-cam should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/75970/19.