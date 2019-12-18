E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Three boys rob Ipswich teen of mobile and headphones

PUBLISHED: 15:04 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 18 December 2019

Suffolk police are seeking three teenagers who robbed a 19-year-old man in Kings Avenue, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police are seeking three teenagers who robbed a 19-year-old man in Kings Avenue, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager was robbed by three other boys close to Alexandra Park in Ipswich.

The incident happened between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Tuesday, December 17, in Kings Avenue close to the park.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was walking along the pavement, entered Kings Avenue and was approached by three boys who assaulted him and stole his mobile phone and Sony earphones.

The mobile phone was abandoned while the group left the scene.

The suspects are described as male and aged between 15 and 16 years old.

The male who grabbed the victim's phone was wearing a long sleeve black top with camouflage print on the front. He was also described as being roughly 5ft 3ins tall.

Suffolk police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a group of males walking in Milner Street or nearby between 7pm and 8pm.

Any witnesses or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dash-cam should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/75970/19.

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

