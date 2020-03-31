Teenager to be sentenced for two robberies

A teenager will be sentenced next month after robbing two men of their valuables in separate incidents in Ipswich.

Asghar Hashemi, 18, of no fixed address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday via video link after pleading guilty to two robbery charges in February.

Hashemi admitted stealing a mobile phone, bank cards and an Apple iWatch from a man on December 12 around 11.55pm in the vicinity of St Stephen’s Church Lane, Ipswich.

Hashemi also pleaded guilty to robbing a man of his mobile phone, trainers and coat on January 25 in Alan Road, near to the junction with Rosehill Road between 1am and 1.15am.

His sentence was adjourned by Judge David Pugh for a pre-sentence report to be completed.

Hashemi will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 21.