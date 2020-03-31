E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager to be sentenced for two robberies

31 March, 2020 - 07:30
Asghar Hashemi will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Asghar Hashemi will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager will be sentenced next month after robbing two men of their valuables in separate incidents in Ipswich.

Asghar Hashemi, 18, of no fixed address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday via video link after pleading guilty to two robbery charges in February.

You may also want to watch:

Hashemi admitted stealing a mobile phone, bank cards and an Apple iWatch from a man on December 12 around 11.55pm in the vicinity of St Stephen’s Church Lane, Ipswich.

Hashemi also pleaded guilty to robbing a man of his mobile phone, trainers and coat on January 25 in Alan Road, near to the junction with Rosehill Road between 1am and 1.15am.

His sentence was adjourned by Judge David Pugh for a pre-sentence report to be completed.

Hashemi will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 21.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mystery still surrounds baby’s death, 36 years after burial in village

The site where body of baby was found in March 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXON

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk reaches 100 as figures continue to rise

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mystery still surrounds baby’s death, 36 years after burial in village

The site where body of baby was found in March 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXON

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk reaches 100 as figures continue to rise

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager to be sentenced for two robberies

Asghar Hashemi will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Street rangers restart Ipswich patrols after coronavirus lockdown

The rangers patrol the town between 8am and 5pm each day. Picture: ARCHANT

‘The last thing I want is for him to throw all his money away’ – Milne on Marcus Evans’ ownership of Ipswich Town

Ian Milne says being managing director of Ipswich Town was a 'dream come true' and insists the club can be successful under owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Archant

‘Please stay at home for me’ – Heartbreaking plea from cancer sufferer Amelia, 2

Amelia Lewis was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in November last year Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Calls for ‘modernised’ planning process amid fears developments will overwhelm village

Three major developments in Wherstead shown here include roadside services, a housing development and business park. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH
Drive 24