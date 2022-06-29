Ipswich teen aiming for BMX podium after breaking elbow

Abi Pike from Ipswich will represent her country at this years BMX World Championships in Nantes - Credit: BMX Widow Photography

An Ipswich college student is preparing for her biggest competition yet as she prepares for the BMX World Championships.

Abi Pike, a sports student at Suffolk New College, will represent her country at this years BMX World Championships in Nantes in July.

The 18-year-old, who trains at Landseer Park, has previously competed for her country in Belgium, but she is hoping to make the finals this year at the championships.

She recently overcame a broken elbow, but is using the set back as motivation to try and emulate her role models and hit the podium in July.

Abi has been riding since she was six, and hopes to represent Team GB at the Olympics in 2028.

She said: "I've been BMXing since I was six, and long term I'd love to make the Olympics.

"It's too late for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is the target."

Abi has said she would like to go as far as she can in her sport, and then become a PE teacher to share her passion for sport with the younger generation.

She said: "The college and the sports team have played a big part in helping me and giving me advice.

"I want to represent my country more and more. I have met Beth Shriever (who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year) and she was lovely and gave great advice.

"It's important to have role models, and hopefully, I can be a role model for others in the future.

Head of sport at Suffolk New College Lee Mandley said: "Abi is a great student and an inspirational athlete.

Head of Sport at Suffolk New College Lee Mandley and Abi Pike, who will represent her country at the World BMX Championships next month

"We are lucky to be able to work with such talented sports people.

"She has one eye on the Olympics in the future and I really believe in her.

"Fingers crossed she can put down a marker for this at the World BMX Championships in July."

The world championships are held in Nantes, France between July 26 and 31.