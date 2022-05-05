Ipswich teen to compete at Miss Galaxy UK in Manchester
- Credit: Lisa Cooke
An Ipswich teen is to compete in a national pageant show, which could lead to a trip to America.
Ella Cooke, from Ipswich, will head to Manchester in November to compete at the Miss Galaxy UK finals, after winning Miss Teen Ipswich Galaxy.
The 15-year-old, who studies at Ipswich High School, said: "I am so overjoyed to have this opportunity.
"I've already had the joy of speaking to so many lovely girls that are so kind and accepting.
"Pageantry is really not how it is often portrayed, all the girls are the sweetest, most supportive people."
Ella does a lot of fundraising for charities such as Ormiston Families, Action Aid and Women's Aid, by doing mud runs, sponsored walks and bake sales.
She has hopes of being an actress and singer in the future, but also hopes to continue pageanting until she can compete for the Miss Universe title.
“I want to keep positive because I know there is a lot of hate on pageant systems, and people don’t seem to understand it.
It's just about having fun and being the best version of you.”