News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich teen to compete at Miss Galaxy UK in Manchester

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM May 5, 2022
Ipswich High School student Ella Cooke won Miss Teen Ipswich Galaxy and will head to Manchester to compete for Miss Galaxy

Ipswich High School student Ella Cooke won Miss Teen Ipswich Galaxy and will head to Manchester to compete for Miss Galaxy UK. - Credit: Lisa Cooke

An Ipswich teen is to compete in a national pageant show, which could lead to a trip to America.

Ella Cooke, from Ipswich, will head to Manchester in November to compete at the Miss Galaxy UK finals, after winning Miss Teen Ipswich Galaxy.

The 15-year-old, who studies at Ipswich High School, said: "I am so overjoyed to have this opportunity.

Ella Cooke won Miss Teen Ipswich Galaxy and will compete in Manchester for Miss Galaxy UK

Ella Cooke studies Drama, R.S, Dance and Art at Ipswich High School - Credit: Lisa Cooke

"I've already had the joy of speaking to so many lovely girls that are so kind and accepting.

"Pageantry is really not how it is often portrayed, all the girls are the sweetest, most supportive people."

Ella does a lot of fundraising for charities such as Ormiston Families, Action Aid and Women's Aid, by doing mud runs, sponsored walks and bake sales.

She has hopes of being an actress and singer in the future, but also hopes to continue pageanting until she can compete for the Miss Universe title.

Most Read

  1. 1 Experience days and clothes bought in £13,000 fraud by school business manager
  2. 2 Missing 12-year-old girl found
  3. 3 Suffolk town becoming a vinyl haven as stores open side-by-side
  1. 4 Car bursts into flames in layby on A12
  2. 5 Man, 22, who exposed himself to walkers avoids jail
  3. 6 Missing family with heavily pregnant mother may be in Suffolk
  4. 7 Foxhall Road reopens after crash involving Ford Focus
  5. 8 'We are totally shattered' - Family's tribute to teenager who died in crash
  6. 9 Family's tribute to popular Suffolk pub landlord
  7. 10 Aldi and eBay recall products over urgent fire safety concerns

“I want to keep positive because I know there is a lot of hate on pageant systems, and people don’t seem to understand it.

It's just about having fun and being the best version of you.”

Ella does a lot of fundraising for various charities, and has a mud run coming up.

Ella does a lot of fundraising for various charities, and has a mud run coming up. - Credit: Ella Cooke

Beauty
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man has been charged after a stolen Ferrari crashed in a residential Ipswich road

Suffolk Live News

Man charged with 16 offences after stolen Ferrari crashes in Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Bullman getting his back tattooed at Monumental Ink.

Monumental effort gets team tattoo finished in style

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Sunset over the Ipswich waterfront at the end of the first day of the third national lockdown. Pict

Housing News

The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Ipswich revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Bourne Park in Ipswich is on the list for the £3.5m improvement plan.

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle nearly two-acre blaze at park in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon