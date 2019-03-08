Ipswich teenage racer defies health problems to win trial with top kart team

Jack Ferguson before his most recent race, where he secured another first place finish

A teenage kart racer who defies his medical conditions to compete has been selected for a trial for an able-bodied racing team.

The teenager with all his first place prizes from this season

Jack Ferguson, from Ipswich, suffers from multiple epiphyseal dysplasia and autism and frequently races in immense pain.

However, the 15-year-old's spectacular form in the Junior League Summer Series, where he has effectively wrapped up the championship, has seen him be scouted for a potential place on the Jade Race Team.

Jade, one of the leading kart racing teams in the UK, have previously produced world champions in motorsport.

Jack said: "It's an honour to be selected for a trial."

Pete Ferguson, Jack's father, added: "I'm very proud of Jack's achievements. Jade are one of the top karting teams. You can a long was by being a part of this team.

"He has to be of a decent standard to even be considered."

Jack was born with a hole in his heart and suffered from cardiac issues which almost killed him in his younger years.

He is also on the autistic spectrum and suffers from a severe form of arthritis.

Despite being advised by doctors to never take part in sport, Jack has defied expectations to exceed in kart racing, which he began at age 13.

This year has been his most successful yet, with the Holbrook Academy student taking five first places from seven races so far this season.

Jack will wrap up the championship title with a decent showing in the season's final race at the end of the month at Ellough Park, Beccles.

He took gold in his most recent race on Halloween, despite struggling with pain in his joints due to the chilly weather.

Jack said: "I feel a permanent pain whenever it gets cold. But I ignore it to carry on racing."

As well as his efforts in the Summer Series championship, Jack has also represented Team Racing with Autism, a division of disabled racing Team BRIT.

The racing talent's form has caught the attention of Jade, who have invited Jack to a trial at Shenington Kart Racing Club in Oxfordshire.

Pete said he is "confident" his son will impress enough to be selected for a place.

He said: "You don't get people who win as often as Jack does."