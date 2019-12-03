'I want to compete in Formula 1' - amazing racer, 15, defies odds to land top karting drive

Jack Ferguson, who suffers from a range of medical conditions, said he is thrilled to be selected for an able-bodied racing team Picture: Jack Ferguson Archant

An Ipswich teenage kart racer who competes in immense pain due to his medical conditions has been selected for an able-bodied racing team - and has set lofty ambitions for the future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Ferguson getting ready to race in the Junior League Summer Series Picture: Jack Ferguson Jack Ferguson getting ready to race in the Junior League Summer Series Picture: Jack Ferguson

Jack Ferguson, 15, impressed onlookers in a trial before being chosen to compete for the Jade team, one of the leading kart racing teams in the UK.

Founded by multiple-time British racing champion Mark Allen, Jade have previously produced world champions in motorsport.

Jack was born with a hole in his heart, suffers from a severe form of arthritis and is on the autism spectrum.

Despite being advised by doctors to never take part in sport, Jack has defied expectations to exceed in kart racing, which he began at age 13.

Jack being prepared for his trial with Jade Picture: JACK FERGUSON Jack being prepared for his trial with Jade Picture: JACK FERGUSON

His medical conditions mean he frequently races in constant and permanent pain, particularly in colder temperatures.

However, Jack says he "ignores" the pain during races to carry on competing.

Upon Jack's selection for Jade, his dad Pete said: "This is the top team in British racing. It's not often these chances come around."

"Jade have been following Jack for a number of years.

Jack is delighted to have secured a place on an able-bodied racing team Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jack is delighted to have secured a place on an able-bodied racing team Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

"After the trial, they offered him the drive there and then.

"Jack was told he was disabled and wouldn't be able to anything in sport.

"But racing is the one thing that evens things out."

Jack is set to make his first appearance for Jade in the Winter Series early next year, which Pete said will help his son find his feet in the team and gain valuable experience.

Pete added: "It is a massive step up. The karts he'll be racing in can easily do over 100mph."

The Holbrook Academy student's achievement to be selected for the team has capped a memorable year, as he recently secured the Junior League Summer Series title at Ellough Park, Beccles.

Jack finished first in the championship by taking home the gold medal in more than half of the competition's races.

After being selected for Jade, Jack said: "I'm really happy.

"I tried my best and you can't do any more than that.

"I want to compete in Formula 1 and break records. I've been following the sport since I was three years old."