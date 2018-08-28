Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Stabbing accused: ‘I thought I was going to be killed’

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 November 2018

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has told a court he pulled out a knife because he thought he was going to be killed.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court 18-year-old Rishawn Mohammed said he had gone to the Ravenswood McDonald’s with a friend and was approached by the 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old youth.

He claimed the 17-year-old stubbed a cigarette out on his face and the 16-year-old punched him in the face causing his glasses to fall off.

He claimed the 17 year-old ran then behind him and pulled out a knife and he then allegedly heard the 16-year-old say: “You’re done now.”

Mohammed said he feared he was going to be seriously injured or killed and had pulled out a knife from his bag and made a stabbing motion towards the 16-year-old before running off.

“I’d been the victim of previous stabbings and I thought I was going to die,” he said.

Before the court are the 16-year-old victim of the alleged stabbing, who is now 17, who has denied violent disorder and Rishawn Mohammed, 18, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, who has denied wounding the 16-year-old with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and having a knife.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, has admitted violent disorder and having a knife.

The court has heard that the 16-year-old victim of the stabbing was with a 17-year-old friend in the car park at the Ravenswood McDonald’s when Mohammed allegedly pulled out a large red handled kitchen knife with a 12cm blade and “plunged” it into his groin.

The injured teenager, who can’t be named because of his age, slumped to the ground in between two cars and his friend had produced a knife and chased after Mohammed but couldn’t catch him.

Following the attack the injured teenager, who was bleeding heavily from a cut to a major artery to his groin, underwent emergency surgery and made a good recovery.

Mr Jackson said had it not been for prompt medical intervention he would “almost certainly” have died.

The trial continues.

