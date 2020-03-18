E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich teen approached on street by four men in car

PUBLISHED: 19:18 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:25 18 March 2020

The 14-year-old girl was reportedly approached by a car with four men inside in Shepherd Drive, Ipswich, close to the Suffolk One college Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A teenage girl was approached by a car full of men in Ipswich.

Suffolk police issued an appeal for information after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly approached by a car in Shepherd Drive in the town, close to the Suffolk One college.

While she was walking along the pavement, four men, all aged in their 20s and 30s, approached her in a yellow car.

The men asked her to get into the car and briefly spoke to her, but never left the vehicle.

The teenager refused and ran home.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/16062/20.

