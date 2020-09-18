Ipswich teenager denies rape charge

Riley Lloyd, 18, of Glastonbury Close, Ipswich, has denied rape. Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an 18-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (September 18) was Riley Lloyd, of. Glastonbury Close, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in 2018.

Lloyd’s trial which is expected to last five days, will get underway on July 5.

A further case management hearing will take place on April 16.

Lloyd is on conditional bail.