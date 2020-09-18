Ipswich teenager denies rape charge
PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 September 2020
The trial of an 18-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape will take place next year.
The trial of an 18-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape will take place next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (September 18) was Riley Lloyd, of. Glastonbury Close, Ipswich.
You may also want to watch:
He pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in 2018.
Lloyd’s trial which is expected to last five days, will get underway on July 5.
A further case management hearing will take place on April 16.
Lloyd is on conditional bail.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.