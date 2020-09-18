E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich teenager denies rape charge

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 September 2020

Riley Lloyd, 18, of Glastonbury Close, Ipswich, has denied rape. Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Riley Lloyd, 18, of Glastonbury Close, Ipswich, has denied rape. Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an 18-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape will take place next year.

The trial of an 18-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (September 18) was Riley Lloyd, of. Glastonbury Close, Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in 2018.

Lloyd’s trial which is expected to last five days, will get underway on July 5.

A further case management hearing will take place on April 16.

Lloyd is on conditional bail.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

New bid for Ravenswood council homes despite residents’ opposition

Ipswich council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

‘Like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut’ - MP on why we should avoid a second national lockdown

Dr Dan Poulter warned against

Suffolk students get backstage pass to Antiques Roadshow in Christchurch Park

L/R: Suffolk New College students Jim Burke, Luke Wilson, Scarlett Cunningham and Daisy Garnett met Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce this week. Picture: JOHN NICE

Ipswich teenager denies rape charge

Riley Lloyd, 18, of Glastonbury Close, Ipswich, has denied rape. Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Manor house with private airfield for sale in Suffolk

Little Haugh Hall in Norton near Bury St Edmunds is for sale with Strutt & Parker. Picture: STRUTT & PARKER/CHRIS RAWLINGS