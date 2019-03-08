Ipswich teenager publishes book despite struggle with dyslexia

Angel Rimron-Molloy started writing the book, which will be sold across the world, in an English lesson. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Angel Rimron-Molloy is following in the footsteps of her heros publishing her first fantasy novel, despite struggling with dyslexia though her childhood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Auther Angel Rimron-Molloy, 17, with her grandparents, Ian and June Molloy. Picture: ARCHANT Auther Angel Rimron-Molloy, 17, with her grandparents, Ian and June Molloy. Picture: ARCHANT

Angel Rimron-Molloy started writing her book, Freedom, aged just 16 as a school project but despite struggling with English became determined to finish it as a novel.

The book follows the life of a young woman whose friend tries to save her after she is forced into an arranged marriage with the man her sister loves.

After taking a year to write, the book has now been released in hardback, paperback and as an e-book and is available online and in stores.

It is being sold across the world in North America, South America, Australasia, Africa and Europe where there have already been a number of orders.

The book, titled Freedom, is set in a fantasy world and is based on the life of 'Lily' who has been forced into an arranged marriage. Picture: ARCHANT The book, titled Freedom, is set in a fantasy world and is based on the life of 'Lily' who has been forced into an arranged marriage. Picture: ARCHANT

Miss Rimron-Molloy, now 17, said: "When I was younger I couldn't read or write very well.

"No one could work out why I was bad at it. I used to hold the book really close to my face and I used to point at words because they would be moving on the page.

"It took me until I was eight to be able to spell my name and I used to struggle to write down what I was thinking. I could talk and explain it but I could never get it down on the page.

"When I started the project at school I realised I really enjoyed it and one of my friends who read the first chapter said I should carry on."

Miss Rimron-Molloy is already writing a sequel which she hopes to have published before she turns 18.

Her publishers have also signed the rights to have an option to publish any books that she writes in the future.

"The book has been quite a while in the making," she said.

"It really was a challenge but I really liked it and a friend persuaded me to send it to a publisher so I found one online called Austin Macauley and they said they would read every one of the books sent to them.

"My mum kept reminding me 'Jacqueline Wilson got her first book rejected' so it came as a surprise to both of us when it was accepted.

"It really was a jaw dropping moment when the publisher sent me through a contract.

"It was a dream to get a book published and I hope I can get another one published soon."

Freedom is published by Austin Macauley Publishers.