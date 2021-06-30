Have you seen missing teenager Jamie Stevens?

Published: 4:36 PM June 30, 2021

A teenage boy from Ipswich, who has links to Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds, is missing from his home.

Police are appealing for help to find Jamie Stevens, 17, who was last seen around 3pm on Friday, June 18, in the Wellington Street area of Ipswich.

He is described as being white, with medium length brown hair and was wearing a light grey Nike tracksuit when he was last seen.

Police said enquiries to locate him are on-going.

Anyone who has seen him, has seen a boy matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.







