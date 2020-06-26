E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Ipswich pupil Jake, 13, conquers Mt Everest at home during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:30 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 26 June 2020

Ipswich teen Jake Howells has climbed Mt Everest from home to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: EMMA HOWELLS

EMMA HOWELLS

A 13-year-old boy from Ipswich has written himself into the history books after climbing Mount Everest from his home.

Jake completed the challenge, set by Kesgrave High School, in two weeks Picture: EMMA HOWELLSJake completed the challenge, set by Kesgrave High School, in two weeks Picture: EMMA HOWELLS

Jake Howells took on the two-week challenge earlier this month, aiming to climb up and down the staircase in his family’s three-storey home a whopping 1,936 times – the equivalent of 29,029ft.

The Ipswich Town mad teen decided to take on the climb as part of a school challenge, but saw it as an opportunity to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice – who are helping his grandmother during her ongoing battle against cancer.

Mum Emma Howells said: “I am so proud of him, it all started with a challenge from Kesgrave High School to climb the equivalent of different mountains from home – and he went straight for Everest.

“He is such a fit lad and is captain and vice captain of his weekend football teams – he loves a challenge and always rises to it.

“He initially thought he would be able to climb it in one day – but had to climb 138 flights a day to reach his target. I remember on one day the wrote he words ‘I’m tired’ on his tally sheet downstairs and it really made me laugh – everything around us is so negative right now.

“I’ve been such a proud mum posting his progress on Facebook and everyone has been so pleased to see him finish.”

The teenager’s challenge finished on a knife-edge after a migraine saw him complete just four flights in one day – but thanks to the support of mum and the school, he finished the challenge on Friday, June 19.

Jake said: “It was so tiring, going down was easy, but walking up was the hard bit.”

Jake – the only pupil to reach the feat – has since been awarded a medal and received a thank you card from the hospice after raising more than £500 for the charity.

Mrs Howells added: “He really wanted to help the hospice as they really have done so much not only for his nanny but all of us as a family.

“The initial target was £200 but he managed to beat it in only one day.”

Jake is now the only 13-year-old to have completed the mammoth task, with American Jordan Romero climbing the mountain for real in 2010 shortly before his 14th birthday.

More than 4,000 people have climbed the Nepalese mountain in recorded history.

Those who would like to donate to his fundraiser can do so here.

