Have you seen missing Ipswich teenager Kai Rader? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Ipswich teenager who is believed to have travelled to the Essex or London area by train.

Kai Rader, 14, was last seen at 5pm yesterday and police are urging anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts to contact them.

Kai is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of medium build and with shoulder length blue wavy hair.

She has hazel coloured eyes and was last seen wearing a shiny black puffa jacket, black leggings, trainers and a black top with `GUESS’ written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.