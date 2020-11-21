E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you seen missing Ipswich 14-year-old Kai Rader?

PUBLISHED: 15:30 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 21 November 2020

Have you seen missing Ipswich teenager Kai Rader? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Have you seen missing Ipswich teenager Kai Rader? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Ipswich teenager who is believed to have travelled to the Essex or London area by train.

Kai Rader, 14, was last seen at 5pm yesterday and police are urging anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts to contact them.

Kai is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of medium build and with shoulder length blue wavy hair.

She has hazel coloured eyes and was last seen wearing a shiny black puffa jacket, black leggings, trainers and a black top with `GUESS’ written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hairdresser found operating from converted garage during lockdown forced to close

An Ipswich hair salon owner has been ordered to close after working during the Covid-19 lockdown (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk to get 75,000 rapid Covid-19 tests per week, public health team confirms

Suffolk is to get 75,000 rapid Covid-19 tests each week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you seen missing Ipswich 14-year-old Kai Rader?

Have you seen missing Ipswich teenager Kai Rader? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Behind-the-scene documentary tells the story of Suffolk’s WW1 trenches

The trenches at Akenham. Picture: TAFF GILLINGHAM

Three arrested during anti-lockdown protest in Ipswich

The demonstration took place on the town's Cornhill Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND