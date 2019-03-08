Heavy Showers

Tributes pour in for Ipswich teenager killed in crash

PUBLISHED: 15:45 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 12 June 2019

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

GOOGLE IMAGES

Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old victim of a fatal car crash in Burstall.

Keaton Whelan from Newnham Court, Ipswich died after a collision involving his car and a lorry in Hurdle Makers Hill (A1071) on Monday, June 10.

Police officers were called by the ambulance service at 1.10pm to reports that a Peugeot 206 had been involved in a crash with a lorry.

Despite the efforts of the paramedics, Mr Whelan was pronounced dead.

Many people have taken to social media to express their sadness at the tragedy, and pay tribute to Keaton.

One friend said: "R.I.P beautiful you will never be forgotten my thoughts to your mum, brother and rest of family at this very sad time."

Another posted: "RIP to a big softie. Love, hugs & thoughts to your family."

One poster said: "RIP Keaton my thoughts are with your family and friends, you'll be forever in our hearts rest in paradise mate gone but never forgotten."

A neighbour paid tribute to the 19-year-old.

They said: "Rest peacefully Keaton, I was so shocked and saddened to hear this today my thoughts are with your mum and brother and the rest of your family."

Another added: "RIP Keaton my thoughts are with your family and friends, you'll be forever in our hearts rest in paradise mate gone but never forgotten."

The teenager was the third person to die on Suffolk's roads in just four days, after a motorcyclist and pedestrian were involved in fatal collisions last week.

Craig Bedford, 37, a father-of-two from Ipswich, died on Saturday, June 8 as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Friday, June 7.

The incident involved a silver Audi A6 and a black Honda motorcycle at the crossroads with Bell Lane, Kesgrave, and Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

Another man, Philip Adams, 32, from Worlington, died at the scene of a collision on the A11 at Barton Mills, also on Friday, June 7.

Officers were called at around 3.50am to reports of a serious accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the busy Suffolk road.

Sadly, despite the work of paramedics, Mr Adams, the pedestrian, died at the scene.

Tributes pour in for Ipswich teenager killed in crash

