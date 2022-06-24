Ipswich teens nominated for BAFTA Young Games Designers award

Henry Jillet and Matthew Gibson have been nominated for BAFTA Young Games Designer, for their game 'Clones'. - Credit: WDW Entertainment

Two teenagers from Ipswich have been shortlisted for the BAFTA Young Games Designers (YGD) competition.

Henry Jillet and Matthew Gibson have been shortlisted alongside 54 other talented finalists for their game 'Clones'.

Clones is a puzzle game where you control a player and a clone, and you have to go through all different puzzles, and you have to separate your clone and yourself.

Matthew, 13, said: "I'm not sure how I feel. I haven't had time to process it," while Henry, 14, said: "I just feel overwhelmed that this has happened.

"I really wasn't expecting this."

The game took them five months to create, starting the project just before December 2021, working in both class and at home to make the game.

The two boys both attend Ipswich School and have said they would like to go into game design in the future.

They will attend the award ceremony in London at BAFTA HQ on June 30. It will be streamed live on the BAFTA Kids & Teens YouTube.



