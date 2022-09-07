Young tennis champion hoping to make it to Wimbledon

Freddie Bemrose, 7, hopes to play at Wimbledon, after impressing and playing in national tournaments - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

A seven-year-old from Ipswich has his sights set on Wimbledon after being crowned Suffolk champion for two age groups, and competing in national tournaments.

Freddie Bemrose from Ipswich has been playing tennis since he was three and a half years-old, and hopes to compete in Grand Slams around the world, and become a professional tennis player.

Freddie, a member of Ipswich Sports club, has competed in 16 competitions this summer alone, winning 10 of them, and being runner-up three times.

Freddie Bemrose with his trophies and certificates for the previous year - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

Freddie, who lives in Ipswich with his parents Abbi and Ben, trains five times a week.

Abbi said: "It basically all started when we had a swing ball set in the garden.

"He just started hitting it and his nanny noticed how good his hand-eye coordination was, so we started him at Tots Tennis when he was three and a half.

Freddie with his tennis coach, Josh Tree - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

"His coach said that he was really good and progressed really quickly more than people his age."

Freddie, who now plays in U9s tournaments, despite being in the age group below, played against tennis clubs from around Suffolk over the summer, competing in 10 cups at both U8 and U9 level, winning nine of them.

Abbi continued: "Anyone that you speak to that knows him will tell you that he is so committed.

The collection of awards and trophies Freddie has won this year - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

"He is so focused, especially for someone so young, he thrives of it, loves it, and obviously we are so proud that he is loving it and it is nice to see him doing so well."

In total, Abbi reckons Freddie has competed in between 150 to 200 competitions already, travelling all over the country to do it, including having academy sessions in Spain, twice.

Abbi said: "The amount of people that we come across, and they don't know him, just seen him play, and the comments we get from them along the lines of he has got talent and he is going to go far.

Freddie Bemrose has been playing tennis since he was three and a half - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

"His dream is to make it to Wimbledon, we have been told it is really hard to get there, but he works really hard and he will definitely be a pro tennis player."