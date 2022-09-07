News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Young tennis champion hoping to make it to Wimbledon

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 11:00 AM September 7, 2022
Freddie Bemrose, 7, hopes to play at Wimbledon, after impressing and playing in national tournaments

Freddie Bemrose, 7, hopes to play at Wimbledon, after impressing and playing in national tournaments - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

A seven-year-old from Ipswich has his sights set on Wimbledon after being crowned Suffolk champion for two age groups, and competing in national tournaments.

Freddie Bemrose from Ipswich has been playing tennis since he was three and a half years-old, and hopes to compete in Grand Slams around the world, and become a professional tennis player.

Freddie, a member of Ipswich Sports club, has competed in 16 competitions this summer alone, winning 10 of them, and being runner-up three times.

Freddie Bemrose with his trophies and certificates for the previous year

Freddie Bemrose with his trophies and certificates for the previous year - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

Freddie, who lives in Ipswich with his parents Abbi and Ben, trains five times a week.

Abbi said: "It basically all started when we had a swing ball set in the garden.

"He just started hitting it and his nanny noticed how good his hand-eye coordination was, so we started him at Tots Tennis when he was three and a half.

Freddie with his tennis coach, Josh Tree

Freddie with his tennis coach, Josh Tree - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

"His coach said that he was really good and progressed really quickly more than people his age."

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 reopens after serious crash between lorry and car outside Ipswich
  2. 2 Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming
  3. 3 Funeral of Ipswich man with friends from all over world
  1. 4 9 Ipswich pubs we wish had never closed
  2. 5 Busy Ipswich road blocked after tree falls down
  3. 6 Port's pay offer to be implemented without agreement of union leaders
  4. 7 The Cricketers reopens after 'issues with the toilets'
  5. 8 Tornado experts issue warning of severe thunderstorms over region
  6. 9 First and last chance to see Ipswich heritage gems
  7. 10 Popular Suffolk pub landlord retires after 30 years as new owner comes in

Freddie, who now plays in U9s tournaments, despite being in the age group below, played against tennis clubs from around Suffolk over the summer, competing in 10 cups at both U8 and U9 level, winning nine of them.

Abbi continued: "Anyone that you speak to that knows him will tell you that he is so committed.

The collection of awards and trophies Freddie has won this year

The collection of awards and trophies Freddie has won this year - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

"He is so focused, especially for someone so young, he thrives of it, loves it, and obviously we are so proud that he is loving it and it is nice to see him doing so well."

In total, Abbi reckons Freddie has competed in between 150 to 200 competitions already, travelling all over the country to do it, including having academy sessions in Spain, twice.

Abbi said: "The amount of people that we come across, and they don't know him, just seen him play, and the comments we get from them along the lines of he has got talent and he is going to go far.

Freddie Bemrose has been playing tennis since he was three and a half

Freddie Bemrose has been playing tennis since he was three and a half - Credit: Abbi Bemrose

"His dream is to make it to Wimbledon, we have been told it is really hard to get there, but he works really hard and he will definitely be a pro tennis player."

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 has reopened in both directions

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sasha Reid from Ipswich who was reported missing has been found 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Missing 13-year-old boy from Ipswich found safe

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A new restaurant will open in the former Burger King unit in Ipswich

Food and Drink

Work starts on new restaurant replacing Burger King in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Europa Way

A14

Plans for new link road from A14 to Bramford Road revealed

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon