Tennis courts and bowling greens to reopen in Ipswich parks

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 May 2020

Christchurch Park tennis courts are to reopen. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Christchurch Park tennis courts are to reopen. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ipswich council is opening some of its outdoor sports facilities in parks today following the announcement that some more activity is now permitted by the government.

It is opening tennis courts at Christchurch Park and Murray Road Recreation Ground, along with the various outdoor multi-use courts that are used for basketball and other games in parks.

The council will also allow the fixed goalposts in our parks to be used and people will be allowed to use the fishing lake at Chantry Park. Bowls greens on our sites will be allowed to open with those clubs needing to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Outdoor gyms, playgrounds, skate parks, table tennis tables, public toilets, cafes/ kiosks and Bourne Park paddling pool will remain closed. All of the facilities at our sports centres, both internal and external, will remain closed at this time. The Council’s Parks Patrol teams will continue to monitor parks and open spaces.

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

