Tennis courts and bowling greens to reopen in Ipswich parks

Christchurch Park tennis courts are to reopen. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ipswich council is opening some of its outdoor sports facilities in parks today following the announcement that some more activity is now permitted by the government.

It is opening tennis courts at Christchurch Park and Murray Road Recreation Ground, along with the various outdoor multi-use courts that are used for basketball and other games in parks.

The council will also allow the fixed goalposts in our parks to be used and people will be allowed to use the fishing lake at Chantry Park. Bowls greens on our sites will be allowed to open with those clubs needing to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Outdoor gyms, playgrounds, skate parks, table tennis tables, public toilets, cafes/ kiosks and Bourne Park paddling pool will remain closed. All of the facilities at our sports centres, both internal and external, will remain closed at this time. The Council’s Parks Patrol teams will continue to monitor parks and open spaces.