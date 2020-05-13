E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
‘You are saving our lives’ – messages to those fighting virus on the frontline

PUBLISHED: 16:25 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 13 May 2020

Lydia, Ruby and Bella coloured their driveway with chalk to thank the NHS. Picture: CRAIG HILL

CRAIG HILL

Giant ‘thank yous’ and rainbows have been appearing on roads, windows and roundabouts as Suffolk continues to pay tribute to the incredible healthcare workers risking their lives to help combat coronavirus.

Archie, from Ipswich, aged 3, is particularly proud of his auntie and uncle who both work for the NHS. Picture: BETHANY RUFFLESArchie, from Ipswich, aged 3, is particularly proud of his auntie and uncle who both work for the NHS. Picture: BETHANY RUFFLES

Today we are celebrating our amazing NHS and care workers who have been going above and beyond to fight the coronavirus crisis, by sharing your amazing messages and photos to our NHS heroes.

In today’s batch of photos sent in by our readers, we have three-year-old Archie, from Ipswich, who has created a colourful picture dedicated to the NHS, which he was very excited to put in his window for everyone to see.

Not only has Archie made this picture in tribute to the NHS, but he created it as a special thank you to his auntie, who is a ward sister of the respiratory and Covid-19 ward at Ipswich Hospital and his uncle who is a paramedic.

Also featured among the thank you messages are sisters Lydia, Ruby and Bella, who with the help of their mum and dad, coloured their Ipswich driveway with chalk to share their thanks to the NHS.

The NHS thank you campaign is in association with Gibbins of Suffolk. Picture: GIBBINSThe NHS thank you campaign is in association with Gibbins of Suffolk. Picture: GIBBINS

Dad Craig Hill said: “My wife Sophie Dunn and our three children coloured our driveway to thank the NHS in the magnificent work they are doing to save our lives.”

We want to offer more of our readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Here is our second selection of videos and photos, following last week’s submissions - thank you to everyone who contributed.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address).

Susie Preston created this picture to thank the NHS. Picture:SUSIE PRESTONSusie Preston created this picture to thank the NHS. Picture:SUSIE PRESTON

