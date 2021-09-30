News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The Range evacuated after members of staff detect smoke

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:13 AM September 30, 2021   
The Range at Suffolk Retail Park was evacuated this morning

The Range store in Ipswich has been evacuated this morning after members of staff detected smoke in the building. 

Fire crews were called to the Suffolk Retail Park just before 7.55am to reports of smoke.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Smoke in the building was detected by staff and the building was evacuated. 

"We have attended and we are still investigating where the smoke has come from."

A stop has been called but crews investigations are continuing. 

Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended the incident. 

