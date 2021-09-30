The Range evacuated after members of staff detect smoke

Published: 10:13 AM September 30, 2021

The Range at Suffolk Retail Park was evacuated this morning - Credit: Google Maps

The Range store in Ipswich has been evacuated this morning after members of staff detected smoke in the building.

Fire crews were called to the Suffolk Retail Park just before 7.55am to reports of smoke.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Smoke in the building was detected by staff and the building was evacuated.

"We have attended and we are still investigating where the smoke has come from."

A stop has been called but crews investigations are continuing.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended the incident.