Ipswich theatre in running to be named most welcoming in UK

The New Wolsey Theatre is one of three finalists in the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award. - Credit: Will Green Photography

An Ipswich theatre is in the running to be crowned the UK's most welcoming theatre.

The New Wolsey Theatre is one of three finalists in this year's Most Welcoming Theatre Award at the UK Theatre Awards.

The theatre's chief executive, Douglas Rintoul, said: "We're chuffed to be in the running for the Most Welcoming Theatre Award.

"The UK Theatre Awards are the top awards for regional theatre, so it's just great that the enormous effort of the New Wolsey Theatre's whole team, including staff, freelancers and volunteers, to ensure we are a welcoming hub for all has been recognised in this way."

The venues were judged by an industry panel on how welcoming they are in the areas of place, people and programme.

These categories encompasses a whole range of aspects, including their building design, the array of refreshments on offer, how audiences are greeted upon arrival, their outreach projects and the work programmed.

Central to the New Wolsey Theatre's ethos is high quality collaborative work, both in-house and touring, with maximum diversity and accessibility.

Testament to this, the theatre is a founder member of Ramps on the Moon, a consortium championing deaf and disabled people in on and off-stage roles.

It will open the first UK revival and regional premiere of the award-winning musical Kinky Boots from September 1-24.

The theatre will open the first UK revival and regional premiere of the award-winning musical Kinky Boots from September 1-24. - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

The New Wolsey Theatre will be facing two other finalists in their category: Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre and Leeds Playhouse.

Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist, co-presidents of UK Theatre, said: "The UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award is a fantastic platform for celebrating the UK theatres which provide an inspiring, accessible and inclusive creative hub for everyone who crosses their threshold.

"We know the panel are looking forward to visiting the finalists next month and to crowning the overall winner in October."

In April the theatre won the best Digital Pantomime category at the Pantomime Awards 2022 for its production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, October 23 at London's Guildhall which will be the first ceremony to take place since before the pandemic in 2019.