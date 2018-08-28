Gallery

Pictures show how the Cornhill, Tacket Street and Crown Street have changed

The town centre has changed dramatically over the past 50 years with some parts becoming almost unrecognisable. Here we take a look back at old and new photos to see how the area has been transformed.

Cornhill - The Cornhill is currently one of the most talked about aspects of the town centre – but back in 1964 it looked completely different.

Cars were allowed to pass through the street, with a bus stop taking up most of the space which has recently been hosting the Christmas fair.

The Cornhill also played host to Grimwades for generations, making it a true landmark before its closure in 1996.

Today, the Cornhill is a wide open space which is set to showcase a number of events such as the Winter Sports Day in January.

Buttermarket - In June 1930 the entrance to the Buttermarket was much narrower but it was widened in the mid 1930s when the frontage of the buildings on the left were set back.

This picture is taken from the junction of Queens Street (right) and Princes Street.

The building photographed was the offices of the Alliance Assurance Company and is now Costa Coffee and Clydedale House.

The new picture shows The Giles Statue which is in memory of one of Ipswich’s most famous residents.

Crown Street – The first photo was taken in June 1959 and the second in December 2018.

All of the buildings along the left side of the street in the original photo have since been demolished. Egerton’s Garage in the background is now the site of Crown Pools which we can be seen in the more recent picture.

The building on the right was originally the premises of William Pretty clothes manufacturers and is now Haart letting agents.

Crown Pools first opened in 1984.

Tacket Street - The final photos show Tacket Street which is situated in the heart of the town centre.

The first photo was taken in 1965 – businesses featured include D J Witherley radio and television engineers, Deeks and Seager butchers and George Brown’s house furnishers.

The buildings on the right were demolished then the road was widened to create what we have today on the right hand side.

Have you got old photos of Ipswich town centre? Share them with us via email