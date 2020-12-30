E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Nostalgia: New Year's celebrations and snow in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1990

PUBLISHED: 09:42 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 30 December 2019

The Cornhill was packed with people celebrating the new year Picture: ARCHANT

The Cornhill was packed with people celebrating the new year Picture: ARCHANT

New Year's celebrations and snow - Throwback Thursday this week takes a look at what was happening around Ipswich in 1990.

Did you celebrate New Year's Eve on the Cornhill? Picture: ARCHANTDid you celebrate New Year's Eve on the Cornhill? Picture: ARCHANT

The Cornhill was packed as people celebrated the end of the year and the start of 1991.

Chantry Sixth Form students dressed up for a sponsored trolley push for charity Picture: ARCHANTChantry Sixth Form students dressed up for a sponsored trolley push for charity Picture: ARCHANT

Chantry Sixth Form students were out in town in force, dressed up in silly costumes and pushing trollies all in order to raise money for Cancer Research.

Captain Hook and his crew in the Co-op Juniors play of Peter Pan Picture: ARCHANTCaptain Hook and his crew in the Co-op Juniors play of Peter Pan Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the Co-op Juniors returned to the stage as they performed Peter Pan.

Sledging down the hills at Christchurch Park is a must when it snows Picture: DAVID KINDREDSledging down the hills at Christchurch Park is a must when it snows Picture: DAVID KINDRED

In town we sent one of our photographers, Paul Nixon, up a huge crane on the Buttermarket construction site to capture the work being done to build the new shopping centre.

Father Christmas arrives in style in Ipswich to see all the children Picture: PAUL NIXONFather Christmas arrives in style in Ipswich to see all the children Picture: PAUL NIXON

Ipswich was also treated to a dusting of snow with families instantly flocking to the Christchurch Park hill to sledge and make the most of the white stuff.

Handford Hall Primary students together for their festive panto Aladdin Picture: OWEN HINESHandford Hall Primary students together for their festive panto Aladdin Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember any of these events? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Man dies in Ipswich house fire

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire, in Teal Close, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, December 29 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Vegan cafe holds festive celebration in the run-up to Veganuary

Vegan bring and share event at the Hullabaloo cafe in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

WATCH - You need to see this lights display before it is too late

James outside his home with the display Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stunning sunset - Did you capture it on camera?

A stunning sunset - did you see it? Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies in Ipswich house fire

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire, in Teal Close, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, December 29 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Vegan cafe holds festive celebration in the run-up to Veganuary

Vegan bring and share event at the Hullabaloo cafe in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

WATCH - You need to see this lights display before it is too late

James outside his home with the display Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stunning sunset - Did you capture it on camera?

A stunning sunset - did you see it? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man dies in Ipswich house fire

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire, in Teal Close, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, December 29 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Big drop in number of motorists clocked speeding on Orwell Bridge

The average speed cameras over the Orwell Bridge have been in force since July 2016 Picture: ARCHANT

Exit Interview: The brightest of starts but no progression as Georgiou heads home after limited chances at Ipswich

Anthony Georgiou has returned to Tottenham following the expiration of his loan. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Nostalgia: New Year’s celebrations and snow in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1990

The Cornhill was packed with people celebrating the new year Picture: ARCHANT

Yet more rail chaos as faulty speedometer on new train causes one of several morning cancellations

A faulty speedometer on one of Greater Anglia's new trains caused one of several cancellations this morning. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists