Nostalgia: New Year's celebrations and snow in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1990
PUBLISHED: 09:42 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 30 December 2019
New Year's celebrations and snow - Throwback Thursday this week takes a look at what was happening around Ipswich in 1990.
The Cornhill was packed as people celebrated the end of the year and the start of 1991.
Chantry Sixth Form students were out in town in force, dressed up in silly costumes and pushing trollies all in order to raise money for Cancer Research.
You may also want to watch:
Meanwhile, the Co-op Juniors returned to the stage as they performed Peter Pan.
In town we sent one of our photographers, Paul Nixon, up a huge crane on the Buttermarket construction site to capture the work being done to build the new shopping centre.
Ipswich was also treated to a dusting of snow with families instantly flocking to the Christchurch Park hill to sledge and make the most of the white stuff.
Do you remember any of these events? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk