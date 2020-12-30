Nostalgia

Nostalgia: New Year's celebrations and snow in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1990

The Cornhill was packed with people celebrating the new year Picture: ARCHANT

New Year's celebrations and snow - Throwback Thursday this week takes a look at what was happening around Ipswich in 1990.

The Cornhill was packed as people celebrated the end of the year and the start of 1991.

Chantry Sixth Form students dressed up for a sponsored trolley push for charity Picture: ARCHANT Chantry Sixth Form students dressed up for a sponsored trolley push for charity Picture: ARCHANT

Chantry Sixth Form students were out in town in force, dressed up in silly costumes and pushing trollies all in order to raise money for Cancer Research.

Captain Hook and his crew in the Co-op Juniors play of Peter Pan Picture: ARCHANT Captain Hook and his crew in the Co-op Juniors play of Peter Pan Picture: ARCHANT

Meanwhile, the Co-op Juniors returned to the stage as they performed Peter Pan.

Sledging down the hills at Christchurch Park is a must when it snows Picture: DAVID KINDRED Sledging down the hills at Christchurch Park is a must when it snows Picture: DAVID KINDRED

In town we sent one of our photographers, Paul Nixon, up a huge crane on the Buttermarket construction site to capture the work being done to build the new shopping centre.

Father Christmas arrives in style in Ipswich to see all the children Picture: PAUL NIXON Father Christmas arrives in style in Ipswich to see all the children Picture: PAUL NIXON

Ipswich was also treated to a dusting of snow with families instantly flocking to the Christchurch Park hill to sledge and make the most of the white stuff.

Handford Hall Primary students together for their festive panto Aladdin Picture: OWEN HINES Handford Hall Primary students together for their festive panto Aladdin Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember any of these events? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk