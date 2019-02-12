Sunshine and Showers

Time capsules record a snapshot of Suffolk to mark 900-year history

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 February 2019

Ipswich mayor Jane Riley and schoolchildren watch the time capsule being buried. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich mayor Jane Riley and schoolchildren watch the time capsule being buried. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A new heritage centre for Suffolk’s historic records has a new piece of history – albeit one which will certainly not be on show to visitors for a few years yet.

A time capsule containing a snapshot of life in 2019 was buried in the footings of The Hold in Ipswich, with the intention that it should be opened in 2119.

It was one of nine time capsules buried across Suffolk on Thursday in some of the county’s most culturally and historically significant locations.

The capsules were buried to mark the 900th anniversary of the oldest document in the county’s record office collections - the Royal Charter of King Henry I, from Eye - and the building of The Hold.

Other capsules were buried at Bury St Edmunds, Eye, Felixstowe, Framlingham, Haverhill, Lowestoft, Mildenhall and Stowmarket.

The Hold is taking shape on the university campus. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Hold is taking shape on the university campus. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Material has been contributed to the capsules in the form of letters, stories, small objects, drawings, photographs and oral history recordings.

The content has been provided by school pupils, local interest groups, community organisations and museums. The content in the capsules reflects what people feel is important about where they live, and what they would like the Suffolk people of 2119 to understand about life in 2019.

Paul West, Suffolk Cabinet Member with responsibility for heritage, said: “This project allows us to look back and mark the 900th anniversary of the Record Office’s oldest document, while also looking to the future.

“The Hold marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Suffolk’s history and this snapshot of Suffolk will allow future generations to look back and see what the county was like 100 years ago, ie now.”

Set to open its doors in early 2020, The Hold - which is costing £20million, half coming from the Heritage Lottery Fund – will create a new heritage centre for the county’s archives and provide learning and research facilities and is based on the University of Suffolk campus. As well as research areas, it will also include an auditorium, cafe and community facilities.

Mr West was joined by Ipswich mayor Jane Riley and children from Cliff Lane and Clifford Road primary schools for the burial of the time capsules, along with Tim Greenacre from the universit -y which is the county’s partner in developing The Hold.

