The best 9 attractions in Ipswich according to Trip Advisor

Published: 7:30 AM June 10, 2021

Christchurch Park in Ipswich is number one on TripAdvisor's list - Credit: Archant

The best places in Ipswich include two of its parks, its museums, theatres and even a farm shop makes the list.

Trip Advisor gave a Travellers’ Choice award, meaning it ranked within the top 10% of properties, to the following top 10 attractions in the town.

1. Christchurch Park

Christchurch Park, the first public park in Ipswich, opening in 1895, with its close proximity to the centre, has long been beloved as a picturesque spot.

The Grade II listed park has many nice walks, a children's play area, tennis courts, table tennis table, bowling greens, lots of ponds, the Christchurch Park cafe and opens at 7am every day.

Its also worth taking a glance at Martyr's Memorial, Boer War Memorial, and the Memorial to the Great War and Second World War.

For more see ipswich.gov.uk/content/park-locations-and-opening-times.

The Waterfront got second place on TripAdvisor's Ipswich list - Credit: Paul Geater

2. Ipswich Waterfront

The Waterfront in Ipswich has increasingly become a hot spot for those on holiday along with local residents.

The cafes, bars and restaurants that occupy the shores along with the boats and yachts make for a nice afternoon stroll.

There is also set to be more businesses occupying the spot with Isaacs opening a plant-based café and a new bar possibly going at the site of a former gym.

Visitors were once again able to get on board the historic buses and trams at the Ipswich Transport Museum. - Credit: Paul Geater

3. Ipswich Transport Museum

Ipswich Transport Museum had its first open day of the year last month - as visitors got the chance to see the largest collection of transport items in Britain devoted to just one town.

Pre-booking is not required and it will be open every day next week, from 1pm to 4pm except Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday. See here for more.

Ipswich Borough Council has applied for planning permission to repair a chimney at Christchurch Mansion - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

4. Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion has changed in its 450 years with designs from the Tudors right through to the Victorians.

It has reopened with timed entry visits. Tickets can be booked online or by calling 01473 433100 between the hours of 9.30am – 5.30pm (Monday – Friday). Entrance to the mansion is through the backdoor and the main entrance onto the front lawn is being used as the exit.

You can book up to six people by going here

5. Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, open all week from 10am to 5pm, has like its name suggests many rare breeds of farm animals.

There are Highland and White Park cows, Berkshire and Middle White pigs along with Alpacas.

For more details visit their website.

Hollow Trees Farm Shop near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

6. Hollow Trees Farm Shop

Hollow Trees Farm Shop is open Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and 5.30pm, and on Sundays between 9am and 4.30pm.

It has a farm trail, which can be booked online, a well-stocked farm shop and a cafe along with a butcher.

To find out more, call 01449 741247.

7. Regent Theatre

Regularly having great theatre, musicals and live performance, it has hosted everyone from The Beatles to The Stranglers.

It will have several upcoming productions as lockdown is set to ease including Here come the Boys from Strictly favourites – Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev and Graziano di Prima – on July 12 and another dancing Strictly performance from Anton and Giovanni: Him and Me on July 21.

For more see here.

8. Ipswich Museum

Ipswich Museum, where you can take a picture with a woolly mammoth, and see the bronze and iron age exhibits has returned.

It's free but you do need to book, see their website.

The New Wolsey reopens this weekend with The Snow Queen and is also launching a new podcast called 'Theatre Unwrapped'. - Credit: Mike Kwasniak





9. New Wolsey Theatre

Ipswich's other theatre, the New Wolsey also makes the list and has seen live performances return.

Its Snow Queen show runs from Thursday, May 27 to Sunday, June 13 and can be viewed live or online and there will also be MTFestUK 2021, bringing you the very best in new musical theatre at the end of the month.

For the latest news see wolseytheatre.co.uk.