Scorched former Tolly Cobbold brewery up for sale for £500k

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:25 PM October 28, 2021   
The Tolly Cobbold brewery had not produced beer since 2002

The Tolly Cobbold brewery had not produced beer since 2002 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The former Tolly Cobbold brewery in Ipswich — which was left scorched after a huge fire last year — has been listed for sale for £500,000.

One of the best-known buildings in the town, the site at Cliff Quay was completed in 1896 but had not been used to produce beer since the early 2000s.

In 2015, it was named one of the most endangered buildings in the country by the Victorian Society.

The site had, at one point, been due to be redeveloped and converted into a business and educational centre as part of a major new project near Ipswich Waterfront.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze at Cliff Quay, near Ipswich Waterfront

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze at Cliff Quay, near Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Sky Cam East

But in February last year, almost two decades after the brewery ceased operations, the site became engulfed in flames after a fire broke out.

Dozens of firefighters and a total of 27 crews were at the scene to bring the blaze under control.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of arson as police believed the blaze may have been deliberately started.

Alan Cowie, the son of former Tolly Cobbold chief Brian Cowie, said at the time his "heart just sank" after he discovered the brewery ablaze.

A fire has torn through the Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police suspected the fire may have been started deliberately - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The brewery fire was the second major blaze at a Suffolk factory in less than a year after the Fisons building in Bramford caught alight in May 2019.

Bury St Edmunds-based developer Pigeon had sold the 1.8-acre Tolly Cobbold site in summer 2019, seven months before the fire.

It was revealed in 2020 that a London-based investment company had acquired the freehold for the site — but it is once again listed for sale.

The Tolly Cobbold brewery in 1999 — more than 20 years before the fire

The Tolly Cobbold brewery in 1999 — more than 20 years before the fire - Credit: Paul Nixon

Estate agent Savills is marketing the Grade II-listed property, which it describes as having potential for mixed-use and residential development.

Included in the £500,000 price tag is the six storey main brewery, a public house and a two storey detached home.

The brewery's car park is also available to let on licence for £7,999.92 a year.

The property can be found off Landseer Road, close to the junction with Cliff Lane.

