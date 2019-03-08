Five stories in Ipswich you need to read today

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST Archant

The latest on Fisons' factory fire, Town transfer talks and all the news stories you need to read about in Ipswich today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New footage has shown the former Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane weeks before the fire took hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN New footage has shown the former Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane weeks before the fire took hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Before and after the devastating Fisons factory fire

New footage has shown what the former Fisons fertiliser factory in Bramford looked like only weeks before a fire gutted the listed building.

Hours of work from 14 fire crews went into taming the blaze at the site on the morning of May 6, with investigators currently considering if the fire was an arson attack. The video was captured by former Fisons employee Neil Rogers who used a drone to show the site in its entirety. This newspaper has now asked 11 questions to the developers of the site.

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his goal to level the score at 1-1 against Aston Villa. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his goal to level the score at 1-1 against Aston Villa. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Trevor Chalobah leaves Blues' squad

Read the latest on Town's summer transfer news as loanee Trevor Chalobah returns to Chelsea.

Andy Warren took a look at his season at Portman Road, his 44 games for Ipswich - and gives you a chance to decided for yourself wether Chalobah was a hit or a miss at the club.

Janice George, 60, was ordered to pay back more than £93,000 to Ipswich Borough Council Picture: ARCHANT Janice George, 60, was ordered to pay back more than £93,000 to Ipswich Borough Council Picture: ARCHANT

Illegal subletting leaves Ipswich woman with giant council bill

In court, an Ipswich woman who was jailed for illegally sub-letting her council home and then buying it at a large discount has been ordered to repay more than £93,000 to Ipswich Borough Council.

The court heard that 60-year-old Janice George had lied to Ipswich Borough Council by falsely claiming she had lived at a property in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, for five years and had used the right to buy scheme to purchase a £70,000 home for just £21,000 - a 70% discount - in 2015.

The attack happened as the dog was being walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant library The attack happened as the dog was being walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant library

Officers looking for dog attack witnesses

Police in Suffolk launched an appeal yesterday after a dog attack resulted in the tragic death of a puppy.

A nine-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel was attacked by a greyhound around Foxhall Stadium, close to Glanville Place. It happened on Friday, April 5 between 4.30pm and 5pm when the greyhound, who was on a lead, crossed paths with the spaniel walking off a lead. UK charity Greyhound Trust recommends greyhounds are muzzled and on a lead when out for walks.

Suffolk One student Lucy Hutton, from Bradfield near Manningtree in Essex, turned to radio presenting to beat exam stress Picture: PAUL HUTTON Suffolk One student Lucy Hutton, from Bradfield near Manningtree in Essex, turned to radio presenting to beat exam stress Picture: PAUL HUTTON

And also: Student could be national champion for launching online radio station

An Ipswich college student who started her own radio station to help overcome stress in her GCSE exams is up for a national award.

Lucy Hutton, from Bradfield near Manningtree in Essex, had become frustrated with the music choice on mainstream radio so set up her own online station - Reckless Radio - which plays "music the others hardly bother with".