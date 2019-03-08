Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Five stories in Ipswich you need to read today

PUBLISHED: 07:52 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 09 May 2019

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Archant

The latest on Fisons' factory fire, Town transfer talks and all the news stories you need to read about in Ipswich today.

New footage has shown the former Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane weeks before the fire took hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNew footage has shown the former Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane weeks before the fire took hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Before and after the devastating Fisons factory fire

New footage has shown what the former Fisons fertiliser factory in Bramford looked like only weeks before a fire gutted the listed building.

Hours of work from 14 fire crews went into taming the blaze at the site on the morning of May 6, with investigators currently considering if the fire was an arson attack. The video was captured by former Fisons employee Neil Rogers who used a drone to show the site in its entirety. This newspaper has now asked 11 questions to the developers of the site.

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his goal to level the score at 1-1 against Aston Villa. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTrevoh Chalobah celebrates his goal to level the score at 1-1 against Aston Villa. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Trevor Chalobah leaves Blues' squad

Read the latest on Town's summer transfer news as loanee Trevor Chalobah returns to Chelsea.

Andy Warren took a look at his season at Portman Road, his 44 games for Ipswich - and gives you a chance to decided for yourself wether Chalobah was a hit or a miss at the club.

Janice George, 60, was ordered to pay back more than £93,000 to Ipswich Borough Council Picture: ARCHANTJanice George, 60, was ordered to pay back more than £93,000 to Ipswich Borough Council Picture: ARCHANT

Illegal subletting leaves Ipswich woman with giant council bill

In court, an Ipswich woman who was jailed for illegally sub-letting her council home and then buying it at a large discount has been ordered to repay more than £93,000 to Ipswich Borough Council.

The court heard that 60-year-old Janice George had lied to Ipswich Borough Council by falsely claiming she had lived at a property in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, for five years and had used the right to buy scheme to purchase a £70,000 home for just £21,000 - a 70% discount - in 2015.

The attack happened as the dog was being walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant libraryThe attack happened as the dog was being walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant library

Officers looking for dog attack witnesses

Police in Suffolk launched an appeal yesterday after a dog attack resulted in the tragic death of a puppy.

A nine-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel was attacked by a greyhound around Foxhall Stadium, close to Glanville Place. It happened on Friday, April 5 between 4.30pm and 5pm when the greyhound, who was on a lead, crossed paths with the spaniel walking off a lead. UK charity Greyhound Trust recommends greyhounds are muzzled and on a lead when out for walks.

Suffolk One student Lucy Hutton, from Bradfield near Manningtree in Essex, turned to radio presenting to beat exam stress Picture: PAUL HUTTONSuffolk One student Lucy Hutton, from Bradfield near Manningtree in Essex, turned to radio presenting to beat exam stress Picture: PAUL HUTTON

And also: Student could be national champion for launching online radio station

An Ipswich college student who started her own radio station to help overcome stress in her GCSE exams is up for a national award.

Lucy Hutton, from Bradfield near Manningtree in Essex, had become frustrated with the music choice on mainstream radio so set up her own online station - Reckless Radio - which plays "music the others hardly bother with".

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Five stories in Ipswich you need to read today

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Developers quizzed over security measures taken at former Fisons site

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Trial of Ipswich man accused of stealing from former partner adjourned

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

New suite at Ipswich Hospital lets mums-to-be relax before going into labour

Erica Baxter, maternity support worker (left), with specialist midwife Sascha Smith in the new Nova Suite Picture

Exit interview: An accident waiting to happen to a vital cog - the Trevoh Chalobah Experience was a joy to watch

Trevoh Chalobah spent the season on loan at Ipswich Town from Chelsea. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists