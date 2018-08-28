Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 December 2018

Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

Liz Harsant called for changes to rubbish collection times in Ipswich to help combat the problem: Picture: ARCHANTLiz Harsant called for changes to rubbish collection times in Ipswich to help combat the problem: Picture: ARCHANT

The Conservative group shared a message on social media asking for people to report their sightings of rats in the town, following a number of complaints it had received.

In particular areas such as Arras Square, Tacket Street and Upper Brook Street are among those where the pests have been seen.

The Tories have now called on Ipswich Borough Council’s Labour administration to take immediate action before it impacts on the town’s night time economy.

Conservative councillor for Holywells Liz Harsant, said that waste collection is “what we pay our council tax for” and added: “They need to change how they deal with rubbish at the end of the working day.

“If they are not going to do it it’s disgraceful.

“Why did Suffolk Coastal manage to get rid of its rats from Felixstowe yet we cannot?”

In a letter to the cabinet, Conservative leader Ian Fisher said other towns collected rubbish later into the evening to combat vermin problems and said the borough council had not altered its cleaning regime to tackle it.

He added that it “isn’t a great advert for Ipswich”.

A statement provided to the council’s meeting last month said: “The recent reports received of rat sightings in Tacket Street and Arras Square are not related to street cleanliness in the area.

“It is more likely that these sightings are of rats who are foraging for food in the town, rather than actually nesting where they have been seen.

“Both the waste enforcement team and the food team have been monitoring the area around Tacket Street but haven’t found any issues with waste or bins on Tacket Street that would identify the root cause of the issue.”

A borough council spokesman added: “The council does not have responsibility to deal with rats on individual properties – the responsibility lies with individual land owners.

“We use our enforcement powers to require land owners to address the issue of rats on their land.

“Also our public protection team uses its powers to require business and individuals to dispose of waste appropriately and this reduces food and harbourage for rats.

“While the Council is not currently providing a pay as you go pest control service to residents it continues to ensure it fulfils its responsibilities as a land owner.”

Topic Tags:

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

43 minutes ago Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

49 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

06:59 Russell Cook
Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

Call for action to curb reliance on police for mental health response

Yesterday, 19:16 Tom Potter
Police investigation centre at Martlesham Heath Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fundamental change has been requested to curtail the “unreasonable” time taken up by police on mental health issues.

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

Yesterday, 22:54 Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

A mainline train between Norwich and London was delayed due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:16 Suzanne Day
Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Enthusiastic anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Ipswich today, encouraging others to speak out about the controversial plans being put forward by PM Theresa May.

Video A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 21-year-old who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe Street was put behind bars this week. Take a look at what else happened in court.

Mid Suffolk to gift fruit tree for each newborn in 2018

Yesterday, 16:35 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Malandra Mortlock (far left) and her son Zeke join Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley (centre) and cabinet member for environment David Burn to launch the Tree for Life scheme Picture: MSDC

Parents in Mid Suffolk who gave birth to a newborn in 2018 are being encouraged to plant a free tree in celebration.

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Yesterday, 16:28 Suzanne Day
Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Have they been set up to house druids flocking to Ipswich to worship at “Corn Henge”? Or are they there to cover up the fountains?

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:23 Tom Potter
Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms Picture: ARCHANT

A woman was left ‘extremely shaken’ after being followed along an Ipswich street and grabbed from behind in a late night attack.

Most read

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms Picture: ARCHANT

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

Video A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide