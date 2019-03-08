Poll

Town centre dragon hunt for St George's Day

Do you know where this dragon is hidden in Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich residents have celebrated St George’s Day by going on a dragon hunt.

Left to right: Julie Greenhalgh and Ipswich Tour Guide Elizabeth Serpell hunting for dragons

With Game of Thrones dominating everyone's social media feeds there is a lot of talk about dragons at the moment but have you seen the beasts lurking on some of the ancient buildings in Ipswich?

In honour of St George's Day a walking tour, which started at Ipswich Tourist Information Centre, set off to find the hidden dragons of Ipswich.

Leading the walk around the town centre was knowledgeable Ipswich tour guide Elizabeth Serpell who thinks it is “sad that more people don't talk about St George's Day.”

Ipswich tour guide Elizabeth Serpell led people on search for dragons to celebrate St George's Day Ipswich tour guide Elizabeth Serpell led people on search for dragons to celebrate St George's Day

Mrs Serpell added: “We should celebrate our national day, wouldn't it be nice if we had a Bank Holiday for St George's Day.”

Julie Greenhalgh from Ipswich joined the walk, she said: “I know when St George's Day is but I wouldn't say I celebrate it.”

One of the first stops on the tour was the Ipswich Ancient House, where you can see St George riding a dragon on the outside of the building.

