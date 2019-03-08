Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Poll

Town centre dragon hunt for St George's Day

PUBLISHED: 17:58 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 23 April 2019

Do you know where this dragon is hidden in Ipswich town centre? Picture: ARCHANT

Do you know where this dragon is hidden in Ipswich town centre? Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich residents have celebrated St George’s Day by going on a dragon hunt.

Left to right: Julie Greenhalgh and Ipswich Tour Guide Elizabeth Serpell hunting for dragons Picture: ARCHANTLeft to right: Julie Greenhalgh and Ipswich Tour Guide Elizabeth Serpell hunting for dragons Picture: ARCHANT

With Game of Thrones dominating everyone's social media feeds there is a lot of talk about dragons at the moment but have you seen the beasts lurking on some of the ancient buildings in Ipswich?

In honour of St George's Day a walking tour, which started at Ipswich Tourist Information Centre, set off to find the hidden dragons of Ipswich.

Leading the walk around the town centre was knowledgeable Ipswich tour guide Elizabeth Serpell who thinks it is “sad that more people don't talk about St George's Day.”

Ipswich tour guide Elizabeth Serpell led people on search for dragons to celebrate St George's DayIpswich tour guide Elizabeth Serpell led people on search for dragons to celebrate St George's Day

Mrs Serpell added: “We should celebrate our national day, wouldn't it be nice if we had a Bank Holiday for St George's Day.”

Julie Greenhalgh from Ipswich joined the walk, she said: “I know when St George's Day is but I wouldn't say I celebrate it.”

One of the first stops on the tour was the Ipswich Ancient House, where you can see St George riding a dragon on the outside of the building.

Have your say in our poll. Do you know when St George's Day is and do you celebrate it? And let us know if you manage to spot any of the hidden dragons of Ipswich.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Driver crossed town to girlfriend’s home while almost four times limit

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Pro-Remain party Change UK reveal east of England candidates

Anna Soubry addressing supporters during the launch of the Change UK European election campaign in Bristol. Photo: Rod Minchin/PA Wire/PA Wire

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists