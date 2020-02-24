'A cultural hub of activity' - Ipswich named as 14th best up and coming tourist destination in the world

Ipswich has been named as the 14th best emerging tourist destination in the world by Trip Advisor Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Forget London and New York - Ipswich has been named as the 14th best up and coming holiday destination in the world according to travel giants Trip Advisor.

Christchurch Mansion was one of the attractions listed as being a jewel in Ipswich's crown Picture: JULIE KEMP Christchurch Mansion was one of the attractions listed as being a jewel in Ipswich's crown Picture: JULIE KEMP

Based on reviews from travellers across the globe, the Ipswich waterfront, Christchurch Park and its historical charm were just some of the reasons why East Anglia's waterfront town is emerging as a global attraction.

It is placed at 14th in the rankings, being judged better than Darwin in Australia, Winnipeg in Canada and the historic Belgian city of Antwerp - and the only place in the UK to make the list.

The website, which allows travellers to post reviews of restaurants, hotels and attractions, ranks the Ocean Fish Platter in Upper Brook Street and the Mariners 1900 boat restaurant named as the town's best eateries, while the Salthouse Harbour Hotel remains the firm favourite for accommodation.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he hopes the news will see the town's economy grow and believes it could pave the way for international investment.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he hopes the ranking will see more international investment in the town Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he hopes the ranking will see more international investment in the town Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Mr Hunt said: "It doesn't come as a surprise at all - Ipswich is a great place to visit.

"The waterfront is continuing to grow and its vibrancy makes it such a special place for people to see.

"Hopefully this will have an immediate impact of helping local businesses, while seeing the town put on the map internationally."

Tourism in Suffolk as a whole was worth £2,074,192,500 in 2018, supporting 42,906 jobs.

Helen Cutting, co-ordinator of Visit Suffolk, said Ipswich's place was well-deserved.

She said: "The work that has gone into promoting the town by Visit Suffolk, All About Ipswich and the tourism businesses, is now coming to fruition and visitors are realising that this is a great destination choice for a short break or longer holiday.

"Ipswich is known as a cultural hub of activity, the list of theatres, dance houses and things to do are endless.

"We believe that Ipswich has been able to reach number 14 with not only what is happening in the town, but with the diversity of attractions close-by that is bringing in the visitors."

Overall, the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad was named the best emerging tourist destination, followed by Saranda in Albania and Beirut in Lebanon.