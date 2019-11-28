Gallery

Where can you see 124 Christmas trees for free in Ipswich?

Rev Canon Charles Jenkin in the church, surrounded by more than 100 Christmas trees Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich's biggest Christmas tree festival is underway with more than 100 under one church roof - and completely free to see.

The Christmas tree festival at St Mary-Le-Tower Church in Ipswich is open until December 4 Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Christmas tree festival at St Mary-Le-Tower Church in Ipswich is open until December 4 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Opening to the public on November 28, St Mary-le-Tower Church in Tower Street, Ipswich, is hosting its 10th annual Christmas Tree Festival, which sees 124 trees carefully displayed throughout the church and members of the public welcome to come and visit for free, with any donations appreciated.

The man behind the idea, Reverend Canon Charles Jenkin, said it started small but has now bloomed into a popular tradition for the community.

Rev Jenkin said: "This is the 10th year we have held the festival, and this time we have 124 wonderful trees. It's just about all we have got room for.

"The festival has become part of the Ipswich Christmas season.

Trees are covered in goodwill sentiments and thank you messages Picture: RACHEL EDGE Trees are covered in goodwill sentiments and thank you messages Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"One thing I've noticed this year is the level of artistry going into all of the trees.

"It's amazing to see them all even if you have been in previous years.

"They are all so different so it always has the wow factor.

"Church services are on as usual this week, with a special Sunday advent service with everyone and the trees inside along with a choir in full force.

"We also have a live jazz concert on Saturday night which is rather great fun."

Rev Jenkin said the festival saw 6,000 people come through the church doors in 2018 and he expects that number to rise.

"We have a few trees of our own at the front and 24 which are sponsored by businesses, but the other 94 come from charities and community groups from across the town," he added.

There are more than 90 trees donated by charities and community groups from across the area Picture: RACHEL EDGE There are more than 90 trees donated by charities and community groups from across the area Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"They're all from different groups, some are new and some have had trees in previous years, and we invite everyone that contributed a tree to an open evening to see their handiwork.

"Now it's open for a week to the general public and we look forward to seeing them."

The festival is open until December 4, with the church open until 6pm each day for visitors.

On Saturday night, November 30, there will be a special concert featuring John Petters and His New Orleans All Stars, playing gospel jazz songs and leading the congregation in a lively show from 7pm.

You can see all of the trees in the church in Tower Street for free until December 4 Picture: RACHEL EDGE You can see all of the trees in the church in Tower Street for free until December 4 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Adult tickets are £15 and child tickets are £7.50, available via this link and by calling 07903 691720.