Ipswich Town players taking a dip and American football - a look back to Ipswich in 1991

Action from the Ipswich Cycle Speedway team in a match against North Park Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Ipswich Town players taking a dip and American football all in this week’s Throwback Thursday as we take a look back at Ipswich in 1991.

The Ipswich Cycle Speedway team in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDRED The Ipswich Cycle Speedway team in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

This week’s pictures show with the Ipswich Cycle Speedway team, as they took on North Park ontheir way to a 5-1 heat win.

At Fore Street Baths, the Ipswich Town team were pictured team took the time to relax in the pool before getting ready for their next match.

The collies and their owners who put on a show at the Whitton Sports Centre Picture: ARCHANT The collies and their owners who put on a show at the Whitton Sports Centre Picture: ARCHANT

The teams all together with their trophies at a football tournament at Whitton Sports centre Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The teams all together with their trophies at a football tournament at Whitton Sports centre Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The Ipswich Cardinals offence on the ball as they look to move up the field Picture: PAUL NIXON The Ipswich Cardinals offence on the ball as they look to move up the field Picture: PAUL NIXON

Testing out the new abseiling tower at Hallowtree Scout Activity Centre Picture: PAUL NIXON Testing out the new abseiling tower at Hallowtree Scout Activity Centre Picture: PAUL NIXON

At Whitton Sports Centre there was a dog show, as well as children winning trophies at a football tournament at the centre during their Easter holidays,

Meanwhile Ipswich’s American Football team - the Ipswich Cardinals - looked move up the field and score a touchdown.

And finally at Hallowtree Scouts Activity Centre, a new abseiling tower was opened.