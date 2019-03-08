Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Nostalgia

Ipswich Town players taking a dip and American football - a look back to Ipswich in 1991

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 April 2019

Action from the Ipswich Cycle Speedway team in a match against North Park Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Action from the Ipswich Cycle Speedway team in a match against North Park Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Ipswich Town players taking a dip and American football all in this week’s Throwback Thursday as we take a look back at Ipswich in 1991.

The Ipswich Cycle Speedway team in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Ipswich Cycle Speedway team in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

This week’s pictures show with the Ipswich Cycle Speedway team, as they took on North Park ontheir way to a 5-1 heat win.

TBT '91 - 155TBT '91 - 155

At Fore Street Baths, the Ipswich Town team were pictured team took the time to relax in the pool before getting ready for their next match.

The collies and their owners who put on a show at the Whitton Sports Centre Picture: ARCHANTThe collies and their owners who put on a show at the Whitton Sports Centre Picture: ARCHANT

The teams all together with their trophies at a football tournament at Whitton Sports centre Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe teams all together with their trophies at a football tournament at Whitton Sports centre Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The Ipswich Cardinals offence on the ball as they look to move up the field Picture: PAUL NIXONThe Ipswich Cardinals offence on the ball as they look to move up the field Picture: PAUL NIXON

Testing out the new abseiling tower at Hallowtree Scout Activity Centre Picture: PAUL NIXONTesting out the new abseiling tower at Hallowtree Scout Activity Centre Picture: PAUL NIXON

At Whitton Sports Centre there was a dog show, as well as children winning trophies at a football tournament at the centre during their Easter holidays,

Meanwhile Ipswich’s American Football team - the Ipswich Cardinals - looked move up the field and score a touchdown.

And finally at Hallowtree Scouts Activity Centre, a new abseiling tower was opened.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Chambers on the summer decisions which cost Town, learning painful lessons, Chicago links and bouncing back from League One

Luke Chambers has reflected on Ipswich Town's relegation to League One and has looked forward to the future. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town players taking a dip and American football - a look back to Ipswich in 1991

Action from the Ipswich Cycle Speedway team in a match against North Park Picture: DAVID KINDRED

SIL preview: Henley win the Bob Coleman Cup, as Cranes look to close in on the championship

SIL preview action

Motorsport action at both Ipswich and Mildenhall this Easter weekend

Newmarket's three-time world champion, Chris Haird (115), will be in action at Foxhall on Monday Photo: MARTIN KINGSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists