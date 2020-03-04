E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'I would do anything to change it' - Double amputee Ipswich Town coach to run half marathon on blades for grandmother

PUBLISHED: 05:30 05 March 2020

Shaun Whiter lost both of his legs in a car accident in 2016 and now runs on blades. Picture: MARTIN ATKINSON

Shaun Whiter lost both of his legs in a car accident in 2016 and now runs on blades. Picture: MARTIN ATKINSON

A football youth coach who lost both legs in a hit-and-ran road crash will this weekend attempt to run a half marathon on blades.

Shaun Whiter at training at the Ipswich town Academy in Playford Road Picture: JACOB HENDERSONShaun Whiter at training at the Ipswich town Academy in Playford Road Picture: JACOB HENDERSON

Shaun Whiter played for Newmarket Town before his life changed forever the day he was hit by a car while fixing a tyre puncture at the side of the road in 2016.

He was with his friend Joey Abbs when they were hit by a car at the side of Dullingham Road. As a result of his injuries, both of Shaun's legs had to be amputated.

Now a youth coach for Ipswich Town, his other accomplishments following his rehabilitation include completing a 150-mile two-day tour of Suffolk on a hand-pedal bike and last year climbing Mount Snowdon.

"My mum thinks I'm mad," he admitted. "I'm very lucky I have a team of family and friends to support and push me to do all of these crazy things."

He has been inspired to run the Saucony Cambridge half marathon by his grandmother who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He will be raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

He said: "My grandmother lives in Ireland and during the time I was going through my rehabilitation I was not able to get over to see her.

Shaun Whiter lost both of his legs in a car accident in 2016 and now runs on blades. Picture: WILL BREESEShaun Whiter lost both of his legs in a car accident in 2016 and now runs on blades. Picture: WILL BREESE

"I am now able to see her more often, but her dementia has progressed and she struggles to remember who I am."

As part of his extensive training, the 31-year-old ran ten miles last weekend and is now saving his energy for the big day on Sunday March 8.

Running on blades is very different to doing so with two legs and it has taken Shaun a long time to get used to the strange motion, explaining; "You've got to lean forward to get the momentum from the blade".

He ran his first 10km race in May 2019 and was then inspired to train for the half marathon in aid of the charity so close to his heart.

"Dementia is horrible - it doesn't just affect the person dealing with it," he added.

"It affects the whole family, I would do anything to change it.

"Research is so important and there have got to be breakthroughs, if we don't support the research, people are just going to keep having to deal with this."

To sponsor Shaun go to his Justgiving page here.

